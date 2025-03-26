Universal Terra Luna Resort celebrates its first guests on the grand opening day of Universal Orlando’s newest hotel

ORLANDO — Universal Orlando Resort’s newest hotel, Universal Terra Luna Resort, is now officially open, inviting guests and clients to step onto a new planet that has yet to be discovered. Brought to life by the award-winning Universal Creative team and co-owned and operated by Loews Hotels & Co, the hotel joins Universal Orlando’s current collection of hotels and offers 750 luminous guest rooms, terrestrial-inspired dining options, and exceptional amenities.

Comfortable and affordable, with resort-style amenities, the Prime Value Hotel invites guests to touchdown on an otherworldly landscape within a solar system of vacation fun. Terra Luna Resort’s guest rooms comfortably sleep four guests in two queen beds and feature space station-styled windows – making this an exciting escape for guests looking to rest between their adventures at the theme parks. The hotel also offers a variety of convenient dining options, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner at Omega Cafe and Market, lunar-inspired cocktails at Luna Bar in the lobby, and burgers, drinks, and other culinary fare at the poolside Moonrise Grill and Moonrise Bar.

Terra Luna Resort offers a resort-style pool with a hot tub and fire pit, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a game room, and a Universal Orlando Resort Store for the latest fan-favorite apparel and collectibles.

The hotel is adjacent to the all-new Universal Epic Universe theme park, grand opening May 22, 2025, and just minutes from Universal Orlando’s award-winning theme parks – Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay. Guests staying at Terra Luna Resort, or any of the Universal Orlando hotels, can take advantage of exclusive theme park benefits, including Early Park Admission to Epic Universe when it opens, Universal Volcano Bay and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure up to one hour before the park opens (valid theme park admission required), complimentary shuttle bus transportation to the theme parks and Universal CityWalk, resort-wide charging privileges, complimentary merchandise delivery and more.

Staying at a Universal Orlando hotel is the best way to experience a Universal vacation, and several offers make it easier to plan a trip now:

Epic-Inclusive Create Your Own Vacation Package: Guests can save up to $200 by creating their own vacation package to experience all that Universal Orlando Resort has to offer, including Universal Epic Universe, when the new theme park opens May 22. The vacation package includes:

7-Night Hotel Accommodations

3-Park, 4-Day Park-to-Park Plus 1-Day Universal Epic Universe Ticket

$200 Bundle and Save Discount

Early Park Admission to enjoy select attractions in one of Universal Orlando’s theme parks up to one hour before park opening

Epic-Inclusive Florida Resident Create Your Own Vacation Package: Florida residents can save now by creating their own vacation package to experience all that Universal Orlando Resort has to offer, including Universal Epic Universe, when the new theme park opens May 22. The vacation package includes: