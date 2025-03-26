AMOA transitions to new leadership for 2025-2026

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — During its 2025 Annual Membership Meeting in Las Vegas, AMOA elected a new class of directors. The new Class of 2028, consisting of eight operators and distributors from around the country, are:

Scott Ausmus , National Entertainment Network, Louisville, CO

Shawn Fellows , Diamond Amusements, Conyers, GA

Chris Hale , Venco Business Solutions, Bland, VA

, Venco Business Solutions, Bland, VA Paul Patel, Encore Amusement of GA LLC, Stockbridge, GA

Jamie Rust , Amusement Unlimited, Eugene, OR

Maria Trent , Back Alley Lanes VrCade, Daytona Beach, FL

Gage Whiteley , Pride Vending, Salem, OR

Chris Pascaretti, Pascaretti Enterprises Inc., Troy, MI

In addition, the following 2025-2026 AMOA Principal Officers, elected at its Mid-Year Board Meeting in September 2024, took the helm for a one-year term at the conclusion of Amusement Expo International.

President Brian Brotsch of Knox Amusement, Rochester, NY

Tommy Hendley of B & H Vending & Amusements, Indian Trail, NC

Scott John of Amuse-O-Matic, Frederick, MD

Jim Tartal of Scottdale Music Service, Scottdale, PA

AMOA Officers and Directors whose terms expired at the close of the show were sincerely thanked and recognized for their dedication and service to the association and the industry. They will now join the illustrious AMOA Heart & Soul. The AMOA Heart & Soul consists of the generations of men and women that have served on the AMOA Board of Directors since 1948.