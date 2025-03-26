International Rides Management offering classic 1979 Schwarzkopf Enterprise

This may just be the deal of the summer!

International Rides Management (IRM) is offering an INCREDIBLE deal for one of our clients. It’s a classic 1979 Schwarzkopf Enterprise, sold through Intamin as a ‘Wheelie’. We have listed this ride for about a year, and now the owner’s replacement ride has arrived and is ready for installation in the Enterprise’s location.

IRM sold the Enterprise to Fun Spot Orlando in 2012 from its original location at Six Flags over Georgia. This ride has only been moved once since delivery to Six Flags over Georgia.

Upgrades to the ride are as follows:

2002 All passenger cars replaced by Premier Rides

2012 New paint, LED lights and various components during relocation

2022 New Hydraulic System installed. Photos are attached in the website link below.

2024 LED lighting updated

IRM is conducting a silent auction with the goal to find this classic ride a new home.

Buyers will be charged a 10% premium over the final price as a service/auction fee to IRM.

All potential buyers are to send their bid to IRM no later than Friday, April 11th, 2025 at 12 noon EST. This allows IRM to inform Fun Spot of the high bidder, and then inform the highest bidder they now have until May 2nd, 2025 to dismantle and remove the Enterprise from Fun Spot Property.. The Enterprise will be in operation until Thursday, April 10th, to ride as a guest/bidder.

All potential buyers are to send their bid to IRM no later than Friday, April 11th, 2025 at 12 noon EST. This allows IRM to inform Fun Spot of the high bidder, and then inform the highest bidder they now have until May 2nd, 2025 to dismantle and remove the Enterprise from Fun Spot Property.. The Enterprise will be in operation until Thursday, April 10th, to ride as a guest/bidder.

ALL BIDS ARE TO BE SENT TO [email protected] and [email protected] for review.

Photos are available of the Enterprise here: