IB Parks & Entertainment to operate Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park beginning with the 2026 Season

ROSSVILLE, Ga. — IB Parks & Entertainment, a leading operator of family-oriented theme parks and attractions, announced today that it has acquired the rights to operate Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park under a long-term commitment, beginning with the 2026 season. The agreement reflects a shared focus on preserving the park’s heritage while ensuring its continued success for generations to come.

Lake Winnepesaukah, affectionately known as Lake Winnie, has been a treasured family destination for decades and remains deeply rooted in the community just south of Chattanooga, Tennessee, in Rossville, Georgia. The operating agreement is designed to provide additional resources and support while maintaining the traditions, character, and experiences that guests have come to know and love.

IB Parks & Entertainment Owner and Chief Executive Officer Gene Staples emphasized continuity and stewardship as the guiding principles of the agreement.

“Lake Winnie is a place that holds deep meaning for generations of families,” said Staples. “Our role is to operate the park with respect for its history, its people, and its community. Guests can expect the same familiar experiences, the same character, and the same commitment to family fun that has defined Lake Winnie for generations.”

The transition in operations will not impact guests or season passholders. All 2026 Season Passes remain valid, with no changes to benefits, pricing, or perks. Opening day, operating schedules, and the overall guest experience will remain unchanged.

“For over 100 years, Lake Winnie has welcomed families and created lasting memories,” said Tennyson Dickinson, director of Lake Winnepesaukah and great-granddaughter of founders Carl and Minette Dixon. “I want to thank everyone who has ever walked through the gates, and be assured, the family memories will continue for years to come.”

The 2026 season will also coincide with the 110th anniversary of Lake Winnie’s Antique Carousel, a long-standing and well-known feature of the park.

Additional details regarding the 2026 season will be shared at a later date.