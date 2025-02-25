AAMA members advocate for industry concerns on Capitol Hill

CARY, Ill. — On Thursday, February 13, a dedicated group of eleven members from the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA), led by AAMA Executive Vice President Pete Gustafson, spent the day on Capitol Hill advocating for issues crucial to the amusement industry. The delegation, supported by John Russell IV, a Partner with the Government Relations division of the DGA Group and a multiple-time recipient of The Hill’s Top Lobbyist award, and DGA Associate Adriana Santoni Vicens, met with representatives from fifteen congressional offices to discuss four key industry concerns.

AAMA Member Attendees included:

Rich Babich – Founder and Owner of The Game Exchange of Colorado Britiannie Betti – Business Development Manager & Northeast Regional Sales Manager for Betson Distributing Jonathan Durst – Sales Representative for Pyramid Technologies Chris Felix – Regional Account Manager for Touchtunes Amy Hedrik – CEO of CleanBox Denise Killian – Training Specialist for TrainerTainment Keitha McBride – Account Manager for A&A Global George McAuliffe – President of Pinnacle Entertainment Group Howard McAuliffe – Vice President of Pinnacle Entertainment Group Michael Nowak – CEO of Rhode Island Novelty Nick Sarioglou – General Manager of Betson Distributing

Congressional Offices visited:

Maryland Senator – Angela Alsobrooks Arizona Senator – Ruben Gallego New Jersey Senator – Andy Kim South Carolina Senator – Tim Scott Georgia Senator – Rev. Raphael Warnock Massachusetts Senator – Elizabeth Warren Colorado 2nd District Congresswoman – Diana DeGette Tennessee 7th District Congressman – Mark Green Pennsylvania 6th Congresswoman – Chrissy Houlahan Illinois 8th District Congressman – Raja Krishnamoorthi California 49th District Congressman – Mike Levin Maryland 2nd District Congressman – Johnny Olszewski

Illinois 9th District Congresswoman – Jan Schakowsky Missouri 8th District Congressman – Jason Smith Texas 24th District Congresswoman – Beth Van Duyne

Attendees split into two groups to maximize outreach, ensuring that each member had the opportunity to meet with their respective congressional offices in both the House and Senate.

The meetings centered on four primary concerns affecting AAMA members and the broader amusement industry:

Tariffs and Supply Chain Challenges

While AAMA acknowledges the importance of strategically imposed tariffs to support American-made products, broad tariff applications have had unintended consequences. Many critical components essential to the amusement industry—such as plush and prizes, computer boards, chips, and display monitors—are exclusively manufactured in China. As a result, tariffs have led to increased costs, with some suppliers imposing a 10% price hike on existing orders. These added expenses place significant strain on small businesses, limiting their ability to grow and compete effectively.

Making the Main Street Tax Credit Permanent (Section 199A)

Section 199A, enacted in 2017, provides crucial tax relief to small businesses. However, while corporate tax cuts were made permanent, this provision is set to expire at the end of this year. If Section 199A sunsets, small businesses will face a severe disadvantage compared to large corporations, potentially leading to business closures. The AAMA delegation emphasized the importance of maintaining a level playing field to ensure the survival and success of small enterprises in the amusement industry.

Repealing the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA)

The CTA, which requires businesses to report their Beneficial Owner Information (BOI), was recently reinstated after a court injunction was lifted. With a compliance deadline of March 21, AAMA members argued that the CTA places an undue burden on the more than 33 million legitimate small businesses across the country.

While intended to prevent criminal enterprises from hiding behind shell companies, the act imposes excessive regulatory requirements on honest business owners instead of directly targeting illicit activities.

Passing the Credit Card Competition Act

In 2024, U.S. retailers paid an astonishing $170 billion in credit card processing fees, with Visa and Mastercard controlling 80% of the market. With profit margins exceeding 50%, these companies wield significant power, raising fees at will and limiting competition. This places an immense financial strain on small businesses, hindering their ability to expand and hire new employees.

AAMA members urged lawmakers to support the Credit Card Competition Act, which would foster a fairer financial landscape for businesses of all sizes.

A Passionate and Unified Voice

Reflecting on the day’s events, attendees expressed their enthusiasm for advocating on behalf of the amusement industry: “It was a great experience being part of democracy in action for a day. Even better was watching the AAMA team of staff, officers, and members doing the work, and seeing their dedication to our industry,” said George McAuliffe, President of Pinnacle Entertainment Group.

“The passion for our industry that came from this group was inspiring. I learned a lot,” added Michael Nowak, CEO of Rhode Island Novelty.

Keitha McBride, Account Manager for A&A Global, shared, “I love that we are all so passionate about our industry and are willing to take the time to speak to our representatives about the issues that affect our industry partners, our businesses, and us personally. I walked out of the Senate building saying to myself, I just spoke to individuals who make changes within our government, and I was a part of that democratic process.”

Nick Sarioglou, General Manager of Betson Distributing, emphasized the importance of continued advocacy: “AAMA 2025 D.C. Fly-In—a day where members took the lead in shaping the policies that impact our communities, work, and future with one voice advocating for our industry growth and business prosperity. It is truly the American Way!”

Ensuring a Seat at the Table

Pete Gustafson, AAMA Executive Vice President, highlighted the importance of these efforts, stating, “Our group did a fantastic job advocating for AAMA, the Amusement Industry, and small businesses across the country. We shared how choices made in D.C. don’t just impact Fortune 500 companies—they also affect America’s 34 million small businesses. These visits demonstrate the importance of engaging with policymakers to ensure we’re on their minds when they’re considering new laws and regulations.

Perhaps AAMA Past President John Margold put it best when talking about the importance of these visits, saying, ‘You’re either at the table, or you’re on the menu.’ It was good to be at the table.”