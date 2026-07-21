Legoland California Resort reveals all-new Brick Or Treat Street for an expanded Halloween celebration

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Fun and festive laughs await! LEGOLAND California Resort is expanding its family-friendly Halloween event, Brick or Treat, with the debut of Brick or Treat Street – an all-new immersive walkthrough experience featuring six Halloween houses filled with mischief, treats, tricks, and LEGO® build inspired seasonal fun for the whole family.

Returning on select dates from Sept. 19 through Nov. 1, 2026, Brick or Treat transforms the Park into mischief town, where kids make the rules, laughter lurks around every corner and Halloween fun is built brick by brick. Designed especially for families with younger children, the event serves up a full day of family-friendly Halloween fun, all included with general admission.

NEW FOR 2026

A beloved Halloween tradition gets a LEGO® twist this year with the debut of Brick or Treat Street – an all-new interactive trick-or-treat experience featuring six life-sized LEGO® Monster homes inspired by fan-favorite LEGO® Minifigures.

Behind every door is a playful Halloween surprise waiting! Guests can discover:

Wacky Witch’s Cottage : The Wacky Witch’s magical spells have gone delightfully wrong! Ring the doorbell, hunt for runaway frogs and discover colorful potion mishaps in this sweetly chaotic Halloween adventure.

: The Wacky Witch’s magical spells have gone delightfully wrong! Ring the doorbell, hunt for runaway frogs and discover colorful potion mishaps in this sweetly chaotic Halloween adventure. Wolf Guy’s Cabin : Something strange is happening inside Wolf Guy’s cabin! Knock on the door, witness his hilarious full-moon transformation, and let out your biggest howl before heading to the next house.

: Something strange is happening inside Wolf Guy’s cabin! Knock on the door, witness his hilarious full-moon transformation, and let out your biggest howl before heading to the next house. Spider Lady’s Castle: Spider Lady may be away, but her creepy-crawly companions are still home. Reach through mysterious doors, discover surprising textures, and see if you’re brave enough to meet her furry friends.

Spider Lady may be away, but her creepy-crawly companions are still home. Reach through mysterious doors, discover surprising textures, and see if you’re brave enough to meet her furry friends. Mummy’s Throne Room : Wake the mighty Mummy… if you dare! Knock on the ancient throne room door and awaken a dramatic curse with an unexpected twist that will leave the whole family laughing.

: Wake the mighty Mummy… if you dare! Knock on the ancient throne room door and awaken a dramatic curse with an unexpected twist that will leave the whole family laughing. Plant Monster’s Greenhouse: Step up to the Plant Monster’s overgrown greenhouse, where giant vines stir, spores fill the air and hungry plants react as curious explorers wander a little too close.

Step up to the Plant Monster’s overgrown greenhouse, where giant vines stir, spores fill the air and hungry plants react as curious explorers wander a little too close. Scarecrow’s Barn: Help the friendly Scarecrow prove he can scare away his cheeky feathered friend. Strike your funniest pose, shout your loudest scare, then collect a LEGO brick for the next adventure.

Adding to the Halloween excitement, two NEW LEGO® Costume Characters, LEGO® Skeleton Guy and LEGO® Wacky Witch, will make appearances throughout Brick or Treat for meet and greet opportunities with guests. Plus, Brick or Treat Street will debut an all-NEW interactive Halloween light trail, featuring playful tricks and dazzling visual treats around every corner to create the ultimate Halloween atmosphere.

Brick or Treat Street is just the beginning. At Brick or Treat, families can also enjoy:

Live entertainment and thereturn of fan-favorite shows, including Zombie Cheer Crew, Once Upon a Brick – The Tale of the Wolf Guy, and The Monster Rock Off

and thereturn of fan-favorite shows, including Zombie Cheer Crew, Once Upon a Brick – The Tale of the Wolf Guy, and The Monster Rock Off Prehistoric Pumpkin Patch : LEGO® T-Rex Guy turns Dino Valley into his very own fall festival! Families can snag sweet treats from T-Rex Guy and his pal Scarecrow, building their very own LEGO pumpkin.

: LEGO® T-Rex Guy turns Dino Valley into his very own fall festival! Families can snag sweet treats from T-Rex Guy and his pal Scarecrow, building their very own LEGO pumpkin. Themed Rides: More action-packed fun awaits, as the Dragon Coaster gets a Halloween remix with festive decorations and a BOO-gie worthy party atmosphere.Guests can also hit the road at the Department of Monstrous Vehicles where young drivers can enjoy a frightfully fun Halloween twist to the Park’s Driving Schools.

More action-packed fun awaits, as the Dragon Coaster gets a Halloween remix with festive decorations and a BOO-gie worthy party atmosphere.Guests can also hit the road at the Department of Monstrous Vehicles where young drivers can enjoy a frightfully fun Halloween twist to the Park’s Driving Schools. Monster Meet & Greets : Meet LEGO Monsters including Monster Rocker, Tiger Woman and Mummy!

: Meet LEGO Monsters including Monster Rocker, Tiger Woman and Mummy! The Great Monster Chase 4D Movie: Join an action-packed Halloween adventure as LEGO® Monsters race through an exciting 4D experience complete with surprising special effects.

Join an action-packed Halloween adventure as LEGO® Monsters race through an exciting 4D experience complete with surprising special effects. The Resort’s first-ever LEGO ® Halloween Tree Returns! Made from over 680,963 LEGO® bricks, this 17-foot-tall LEGO® creation features twinkling lights, cobwebs, ghosts, and playful pumpkins, making it a festive highlight of Brick or Treat.

Returns! Made from over 680,963 LEGO® bricks, this 17-foot-tall LEGO® creation features twinkling lights, cobwebs, ghosts, and playful pumpkins, making it a festive highlight of Brick or Treat. Plenty of hands-on brick build activities, costume contests and Halloween-themed tasty treats!

Keep the Halloween excitement going with the Ultimate Halloween Sleepover at LEGOLAND® Hotel or LEGOLAND® Castle Hotel. Staying overnight during Brick or Treat allows families to enjoy easy access to the Park all day long, with plenty of time for costume changes, nightly Brick Boo-gie dance parties and exclusive entertainment!

Monster-Sized Savings

Families can take advantage of a limited-time offer on select Brick or Treat dates, with 2 Parks for as low as $39 each. The special offer includes admission to LEGOLAND® Theme Park and LEGOLAND® Water Park, plus free admission to SEA LIFE® Aquarium!

2026 Brick or Treat Event Dates