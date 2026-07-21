Fort Wayne Zoo mourns the loss of harbor seal, Ronan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Zoo is mourning the loss of a beloved member of its animal family. Ronan, one of the Zoo’s harbor seals, and the first of his species to call the Fort Wayne Zoo home, passed away on the morning of July 20.

“This morning, Ronan’s care team observed that he was unresponsive and in need of urgent medical attention,” said Dr. Kami Alvarado, Director of Animal Health and Conservation at the Fort Wayne Zoo. “The Zoo’s Veterinary Team responded immediately and provided emergency care, together with the care staff, but were unable to revive him.” The exact cause of death was not immediately known, and a necropsy with histopathology will be performed. At this time, there is no evidence of risk to any of the other animals that call Coastal Cove their home.

Ronan arrived at the Fort Wayne Zoo in November 2024, made his public debut in spring 2025, and quickly became a guest favorite. As the first harbor seal in the Zoo’s history, he introduced hundreds of thousands of children and families to his species and helped inspire a deeper appreciation for marine wildlife and conservation.

“When guests first met Ronan, they instantly fell in love with him,” said Rick Schuiteman, Executive Director and CEO of Fort Wayne Zoo. “He served as an ambassador for harbor seals, creating meaningful connections alongside the California sea lions that encouraged curiosity, compassion, conservation – and a lot of smiles as he swam through his habitat. Coastal Cove was designed to inspire our guests, and Ronan fulfilled that mission every day. His impact on our Zoo, our staff, and our community will be felt for years to come.” Ronan’s passing is especially difficult as it comes during National Zoo Keeper Week, a time dedicated to recognizing the commitment and passion of animal care professionals. While this week is typically one of celebration, it is also a reminder of the deep bonds formed between animal care teams and the animals they dedicate their lives to serving.

“Today, the entire Fort Wayne Zoo team shares this heartbreak with the animal care professionals who cared for Ronan each day,” shares Michelle Smurl, Vice President of Animal Care and Conservation Education. “Their dedication, expertise, and love for the animals in their care are evident in everything they do, and we are deeply grateful for the compassion they showed Ronan throughout his life.

We also extend our sincere appreciation to the community for embracing Ronan from the moment he arrived. The support and affection shown to him meant so much to the Zoo team and helped make him a truly special part of the Fort Wayne Zoo family.

As we grieve this loss, we remain grateful for the opportunity to have cared for Ronan and for the joy, connection, and inspiration he brought to so many.