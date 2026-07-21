Kentucky Kingdom becomes the new home of Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom is proud to announce that Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular, one of the region’s most celebrated fall traditions, will find a new home at the park this fall for its 14th year. The event joins Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom, a family-friendly fall festival that offers more than 30 rides, themed food and beverage options, and more than 1,000 illuminated pumpkins. Now, a beloved community tradition meets the park’s own to bring guests the most magical, immersive fall experience Kentucky has ever seen.

Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular is produced in partnership with Passion for Pumpkins Inc., a multimedia production company with 25 years of experience transforming landscapes into illuminated organic galleries. The immersive display features more than 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins by local artists and sculptors along one illuminated trail.

The combination of Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom and Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular will offer guests an entirely new and elevated experience complete with rides and attractions after dark, shorter wait times, and on-site parking steps from the gate, all on one ticket. The fifth season of Pumpkins will now include the full Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular experience, larger-than-life pumpkin sculptures, trick-or-treat stations with free candy, a hay maze, fall-themed photo opportunities, festive food, and live entertainment.

“This partnership brings together two traditions that have become part of fall in Louisville,” said Carly Uglow, Director of Sales and Marketing. “We’re excited to preserve the legacy of Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular while introducing it to our guests in a whole new way alongside the rides, attractions, and family experiences that make Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom so special.”

Kentucky Kingdom is honored to welcome a tradition with such deep roots in the community. The move comes amid a transformational investment of more than $33 million in the park from 2022 through 2026, as the park continues to evolve into Louisville’s premier family-friendly destination. With Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular now part of the season, guests can look forward to even more ways to create memories worth repeating in an atmosphere that celebrates the spirit of Kentucky.

“We’re thrilled to begin the next chapter of Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular at Kentucky Kingdom,” said Travis Reckner of Passion for Pumpkins. “This new home gives us the opportunity to welcome even more guests while enhancing the overall experience, allowing families to enjoy our handcrafted pumpkin displays while also hopping on their favorite rides, chowing down on fall-themed treats, and enjoying the fifth year of Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom.”

Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular and Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom will run Wednesdays through Sundays from October 1 through November 1. Tickets are on sale now for as low as $19.99. 2026 Kentucky Kingdom Season Passholders will receive free entry into the event. Those looking to enjoy the rest of the summer season and get free access to Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular can purchase a 2026 Season Pass now for as low as $99.99.