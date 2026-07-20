Largest Tag 4 A Cause event raises more than $2,500 for the Alzheimer’s Association

Laser tag players raised well over $2500 during a Tag 4 A Cause fundraiser to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter. This has become the largest Tag 4 A Cause ever held according to coordinator Laurie Jean Britton, who hosted the fundraiser during the player-organized Laserforce Internationals tournament at The Fun Warehouse in Syracuse, NY.

“The laser tag community has made a tremendous difference and demonstrated the kind of impact we can all make together as we support important causes like the Alzheimer’s Association” said Britton.

Britton, known as the blogger/podcaster Tivia from TiviachickLovesLasertag.com, encouraged donations by promising to do an ice bucket challenge and get soaked with water in the middle of the arcade and did indeed follow through once the Tag 4 A Cause participants exceeded their fundraising goal.