SeaWorld Orlando: nine rehabilitated sea turtles are Back in the wild

Sharing some uplifting news to kick off your Friday! This week, the SeaWorld Orlando Rescue Team successfully returned nine rehabilitated green sea turtles to the Atlantic Ocean at River to Sea Preserve in Marineland (Flagler County).

Following an unusually cold Florida winter, most of these turtles were rescued suffering from cold stress and severe malnutrition. After months of veterinary care and rehabilitation, including diagnostics, nutritional support and, for one turtle, extensive shell repair… they were healthy enough to make their journey back home!

Year-to-date, the SeaWorld Orlando has rescued 38 sea turtles and successfully returned 27 to the wild.