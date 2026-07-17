Intercard teams up with Legends Entertainment at Scheels Sports Park in Illinois

ST. LOUIS — Intercard’s latest cashless technology has been chosen to manage the state-of-the-art arcade at Legends Entertainment in Springfield, Illinois. Legends will cater to kids and families participating in sports tournaments at Scheels Sports Park in the Legacy Pointe mixed-use development. The 46,000 square foot facility will provide entertainment for visiting sports teams as well as local residents. Legends Entertainment is scheduled to open in late July 2026.

The brand new FEC features 12 modern bowling lanes, an arcade with more than 100 games, three party rooms, three bars, five local dining options and over 70 TVs. AVS Distributing provided the arcade games, which are managed by Intercard iWave readers and two iTellerPlusXL kiosks.