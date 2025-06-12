World’s first Festival Of Play ends on a high note with thousands of Legoland tickets to be donated to celebrate World Play Day

CALRSBAD, Calif., WINTER HAVEN, Fla. and GOSHEN, N.Y. — The LEGO Group and LEGOLAND Resorts are teaming up with Merlin’s Magic Wand to gift thousands of LEGOLAND tickets to children and their families facing serious illness, disability, or adversity.

This donation follows the huge success of the first-ever global LEGO Festival, the world’s biggest celebration of play, where thousands of families have united across seven LEGOLAND Resorts over six epic weekends to make a Play Pact – a promise to build more, laugh louder, explore endlessly and play always. This global effort has resulted in a commitment of 72,928 Play Pacts which are being turned into 100,000 hours of play for children who need it most.

The LEGO Group and Merlin Entertainments’ LEGOLAND Resorts joined forces to launch the LEGO Festival, the first ever celebration of its kind! It was created to encourage families to play more as research shows 76% of parents1 believe that children have less time and space to play, which is crucial for creativity and learning, developing social skills and building confidence.

Senior VP LEGOLAND Brand Rebecca Snell said: “Thanks to the thousands of families worldwide making a Play Pact at the LEGO Festival, we are able to create magical moments for children in need, providing precious family time, inspiring creativity, and fuelling fun for everyone.”

“The Play Pact has shown us the incredible power of families coming together through play,” said Head of Merlin’s Magic Wand Alyson Barber. “As a result of the Play Pacts made by families globally during the LEGO Festival, together with the LEGO Group, we’ll gift 100,000 hours of creative play, joy, and unforgettable memories to thousands of children facing serious illness, disability, or adversity through our Magical Days Out program. It’s more than just fun, it’s hours of connection for families who need it most. Together with our partners, we’re turning play into a powerful force for good.”

Children’s organizations will now be able to apply for complimentary tickets to seven LEGOLAND Resorts, as well as food and travel grants through Merlin’s Magic Wand on behalf of individual families, classes, schools, or groups.

While the mic has dropped on LEGO Festival 2025, the celebration doesn’t stop there. Guests can now head to their nearest LEGOLAND Discovery Center where play will continue to take center stage at the Summer of Play event, plus, LEGOLAND Resorts continue to be the ultimate place to play all year round as families keep building, imagining, and laughing together with an unmissable line-up of seasonal events.