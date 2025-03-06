Glo Wild at the Fort Wayne Zoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Zoo will transform into a wild and wonderful nighttime lantern festival with Glo Wild. Join us for Glo Wild on select dates beginning March 27 through May 26, 2025. Step into a land of glowing landscapes and stand toe to toe with towering animals in larger- than-life 3D lantern displays.

“The Fort Wayne Zoo is kicking off its 60th birthday celebration with 60 spectacular lanterns! We are thrilled to give guests the opportunity to stand with a pack of hyenas, sit in the petals of a flower, and see the Zoo’s mission at work in a whole new light,” said Rick Schuiteman, Zoo Director. “With immersive activities and delicious food, the mile-long Glo Wild path is designed to keep guests of all ages in awe throughout their experience.”

Glo Wild will be open 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the following dates: