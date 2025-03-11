Splish Splash Water Park hiring 1,000 team members for 2025 season

CALVERTON, N.Y. — New York’s Largest Water Park, Splish Splash is gearing up for the park’s Opening Day on Saturday, May 24. Celebrating 35 seasons of splash-tastic fun, the Long Island water park is currently hiring 1,000 Team Members for its 2025 Season.

Splish Splash is kicking off its hiring efforts now and accepting applications in all departments. Those who apply today can work as a lifeguard at the park’s all-new water playground or make one of the park’s famous Ben’s Soft Pretzels. Positions are also available in Park Services, Admissions, Retail, Security, Guest Services and more.

“It is a great time to join the Splish Splash team, as we continue to invest in our park and add our all-new water play area debuting this summer,” says General Manager, Mike Bengtson. “Working at a water park is more than just a job; it’s an experience. We believe in building a strong team that works together to provide an exceptional guest experience. We offer competitive wages, flexible schedules, and the opportunity to create unforgettable summer fun.”

Splish Splash offers competitive wages starting at up to $20 per hour, scholarships and advancement opportunities, incentive programs, monthly special events, discounts on food and retail, free admission to Splish Splash and 14 other amusement parks in the United States and much more. The park is now accepting applications for those ages 14 and up, there are also opportunities for professionals and retirees.

Splish Splash will host several job fairs next month beginning on Saturday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to speak with current team members, apply for positions, interview and even be hired on the spot. Candidates who are hired will receive three free Bronze Season Passes if they complete the hiring process by April 1.

Splish Splash will also host walk-in interviews Monday, April 14 through Friday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.