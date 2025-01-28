Boost profits with Sacoa’s cutting-rdge solutions – Atrax Expo Istanbul 2025

Sacoa Cashless System is proud to announce its participation as an exhibitor at Atrax Expo 2025, taking place from January 30 to February 1 at the Istanbul Expo Center in Turkey. Visitors to the show are invited to stop by Booth #A-170 to discover Sacoa’s comprehensive range of cashless solutions.

At Atrax, Sacoa’s team of experts will be on hand to guide attendees through the latest innovations designed to meet the evolving needs of the entertainment and leisure industry. Highlights include the cutting-edge K5 Kiosk and Redemption Kiosks, along with groundbreaking additions such as KwikPay, a revolutionary payment solution tailored to operators with small- and route-based operations, and Time Tracker, an ideal tool for operators managing time-based attractions.

Visitors will also learn about other transformative technologies designed to optimize operations, boost revenue, decrease costs, and improve the customer experience.

Don’t miss the opportunity to explore how Sacoa’s solutions can help elevate your business. Join us at Atrax Expo Istanbul 2025 and discover the future of cashless technology!