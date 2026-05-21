Wild Water Adventure Park celebrates ribbon cutting for new Lost River Adventure opening Memorial Weekend

CLOVIS, Calif. — Wild Water Adventure Park celebrated the official ribbon cutting for its brand-new Lost River Adventure attraction on Tuesday alongside members of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce, community leaders, and park representatives ahead of the attraction’s Memorial Weekend debut.

The Lost River Adventure marks one of the largest additions in the park’s history and represents the biggest expansion since the addition of the Wave Pool. Spanning nearly 1,000 feet, the new family attraction offers guests a relaxing river experience designed for all ages.

“We’re excited to officially introduce the Lost River Adventure and open it to families this Memorial Weekend,” said Greg Siggers, CEO of Wild Water Adventure Park. “This attraction adds an entirely new experience to the park and gives guests another place to relax, reconnect, and make summer memories together.”

“It’s something our guests have been asking for, and we’re proud to deliver an attraction that everyone, from kids to grandparents, can enjoy,” added Kathy Siggers, COO of Wild Water Adventure Park.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony highlighted Wild Water’s continued investment in enhancing the guest experience as the park prepares for another busy summer season. Now entering its 54th summer, Wild Water Adventure Park continues to attract families from across the Central Valley with more than 40 slides and attractions, California’s largest kiddie pool area, and shaded picnic groves spread across 52 acres.

Guests can choose from two Season Pass options starting at $89.99. Gold Season Pass holders receive unlimited visits all summer long, while Silver Season Pass holders enjoy unlimited visits Monday through Thursday. Both passes include access to the all-new Lost River Adventure.

Wild Water Adventure Park opens Memorial Weekend.