Robert Holmes of Spectrum Weather and Specialty Insurance, Inc., elected as IAFE Director at Large from associate members

DENVER, Colo. — Robert Holmes, IFMG, of Spectrum Weather and Specialty Insurance, Inc., has been elected Director at Large from Associate Members of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE). The election took place during the association’s annual business session at the 2025 IAFE Convention & Trade Show in Denver, Colorado.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve on the IAFE Board of Directors. The fair industry has been an important part of my life for as long as I can remember, and it is a privilege to give back to a community that has shaped so much of who I am. I look forward to representing and supporting our associate members and working together to strengthen the fairs that make such a meaningful impact in communities across the country,” said Holmes.

Holmes is the founder and president of Spectrum Weather and Specialty Insurance, the nation’s largest independent brokerage dedicated to weather-related coverage. His career began in Antarctic research, where he completed nine expeditions and received honors from both the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Navy. The U.S. Geological Survey later recognized his contributions by naming an Antarctic geographic feature, Holmes Ridge, in his honor. He holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in Atmospheric Science from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Holmes’s connection to fairs is longstanding. Growing up, he showed 4-H projects at Minnesota’s Anoka County Fair, an experience that fostered his appreciation for the important role fairs play in their communities. That early involvement later influenced his path into weather risk management. After gaining experience in commodity trading and weather insurance, he founded Spectrum in 2011 with a mission to help fairs, festivals, and outdoor events better protect themselves from the financial challenges of extreme weather.

Under his leadership, Spectrum has become a trusted partner to fair organizers across the country. The company has introduced innovative products and strategies that go far beyond traditional rain insurance, equipping fair boards and managers with stronger tools to manage risk and safeguard their operations.

Holmes has also been a dedicated supporter of the fair industry through years of service on the IAFE Safety & Security Committee and the Entertainment Committee. He is a graduate of the IAFE Institute of Fair Management and has been widely recognized for his contributions, earning Associate of the Year honors from the Minnesota Federation of County Fairs, the Wisconsin Association of Fairs, and the Heartland Association of Fairs, Festivals, and Events. In 2023, he received the IAFE’s inaugural Associate of the Year Award.