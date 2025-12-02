Kelly Collins of State Fair of West Virginia honored with IAFE Rising Star Award

DENVER, Colo. — The International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) proudly recognized Kelly Collins, IFMG, CFE, of the State Fair of West Virginia in Lewisburg, with the prestigious Rising Star Award. The announcement was made on Monday, December 1, 2025, during the IAFE Convention and Trade Show held in Denver, Colorado.

“Our industry thrives because of dedicated young professionals who step up, lead, and innovate. The Rising Star Award is a celebration of their energy, leadership, and the bright future they are helping shape for the IAFE,” said IAFE President and CEO David Grindle, CAE.

Sponsored by Wade Shows, Inc., the Rising Star Award honors a young professional who demonstrates exceptional leadership within the IAFE.

Collins has been an integral part of the State Fair of West Virginia for years, beginning her career as Agricultural Competitions Manager, then serving as Operations Manager, and since March 2015, as CEO. Growing up showing livestock with her family, Collins has turned her childhood dream of leading the fair into reality.

Her leadership has earned her numerous accolades, including the 2025 Greater Greenbrier COC Business Leader of the Year, the 2024 West Virginia Wonder Woman honor, and recognition in the 2024 WV State Journal 40 Under 40.

In addition to her work at the fair, Collins has contributed to the IAFE as Zone 2 Director and Program Chair for the 2023 IAFE Convention, demonstrating her dedication to supporting the industry.