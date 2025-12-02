Jessica Underberg inducted into the International Association of Fairs and Expositions Hall of Fame

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Agricultural Society (ECAS) is proud to announce that Chief Executive Officer and Fair Manager Jessica Underberg has been inducted into the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) Hall of Fame, the highest honor awarded by the organization. Underberg received the recognition on Monday, December 1, during the IAFE Convention and Trade Show in Denver, Colorado.

“The 2025 Hall of Fame Award is the highest honor bestowed by the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. It recognizes an individual whose distinguished career has exemplified exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment, and invaluable service to the fair industry and to the IAFE. This year’s recipient, Jessica Underberg, embodies the spirit of dedication and excellence that continues to advance our industry and preserve its proud traditions for generations to come,” said IAFE President and CEO David Grindle, CAE.

Underberg’s connection to the Erie County Fair began as a youth exhibitor in the 1980s, later becoming an employee in 1996 and rising through nearly every department. She was named Agriculture and Competitive Exhibits Manager in 2000, where she drew on her agricultural upbringing to launch impactful initiatives such as Ag-Sperience and the award-winning Farm 2 Table program, which has provided agricultural education to more than 80,000 students.

Appointed CEO & Fair Manager in 2017, Underberg now leads the year-round operations of the 330-acre Fairgrounds and one of the largest county fairs in the nation. Her tenure has been marked by strategic growth across agriculture, facilities, staff development and community engagement. Under her leadership, ECAS has earned national recognition—including 26 IAFE awards this year for excellence in agriculture programming, marketing, facilities, and competitive exhibits.

A strong advocate for professional development within the fair industry, Underberg earned her Certified Fair Executive designation in 2007, helped launch the IAFE’s Young Professionals Initiative, and served as Chair of the IAFE in 2019. She has also held leadership roles within the New York State Association of Agricultural Fairs, Cornell Cooperative Extension, and international agricultural forums. Her previous honors include the New York State Association of Agricultural Fairs Hall of Fame Award and Buffalo Business First’s “40 Under 40” and C-Level Executive recognitions.

Underberg resides in Springville, NY, with her husband and two daughters.