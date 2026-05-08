Adventureland set to open may 16 for a season packed with new events, new food offerings, & thrills

ALTOONA, Iowa — In just over a month, Adventureland will officially reopen its gates, launching an exciting 2026 season filled with new events, enhanced dining options, and the thrilling rides and entertainment guests know and love. Opening Day begins at 10 a.m., welcoming visitors back to the park for another year of fun. The excitement continues on Saturday, May 23, when Adventureland Bay opens for the summer season, bringing even more ways to cool off and make lasting memories.

Beginning on Adventureland’s Opening Weekend, visitors will notice several changes throughout the park including an all-new Heroes Corner, saluting active-duty military and veterans, several new flowerbeds around the theme park featuring seats from former rides like Himalaya and Infant Ocean, and more. Hungry visitors will also have the chance to thrill their taste buds with chef-inspired menu items and new food upgrades across the park. Sam’s Saloon will offer an all-new menu featuring panini-style sandwiches. Delicious pretzel and beer cheese options have been added to several food locations and all-new mobile ordering makes it easier and faster for guests to grab bites at the Potato Patch and Alpine.

Throughout the season, families will also be delighted by Adventureland’s lineup of signature events including the all-new Neon Nights. This brand-new nighttime event will offer rides on Hyperlight, Bermuda Quadrangler, Reef Racers, and more, throughout Adventure Bay. Running every Friday and Saturday from July 10 through August 15, Neon Nights will also include themed food and beverage offerings, discounted tickets for Silver and Gold Season Passholders, and free admission to the event for Platinum Passholders.

The park will debut two all-new stunt shows, Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show and Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show during the month of June. In July, Adventureland’s season of salutes continues with a celebration around America’s 250th birthday featuring fireworks on July 4. The park’s iconic Drone Shows return for two nights only on August 21 and 22. The 2026 season will wrap up with the beloved 21-plus Iowa tradition, Oktoberfest, on Saturday, September 19 and the day to night fall time event, Phantom Fall Fest, running select days from September 26 through October 31.

“Opening day is just the beginning of what will be an incredible season at Adventureland,” said Mike Lusky, General Manager. “From new food and enhanced guest experiences to a full lineup of events from summer through fall, we’re excited to give families more reasons than ever to visit, celebrate, and make lasting memories together all season long.”[ML1]

Visitors can save up to $50 on Season Passes now. Select passes include access to the all-new Neon Nights, events all season long, and additional perks like free friend tickets, free parking, in-park discounts, and more.