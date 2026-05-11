Lego Festival is back and it’s better than ever!

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The ultimate celebration of play is returning to LEGOLAND Resorts for a second year in 2026. Running daily from July 20 through August 30 at LEGOLAND California Resort, LEGO Festival is inviting families to step into a festival experience designed for kids to spark creativity, self-expression and the simple joy of playing together.

In this next iteration of the festival of play there are five interactive zones, including new content for fan favorites in the Music, Creative and Chill-Out Zones, alongside brand-new headliners in the Thrill and Play Zones, perfect for guests seeking unique and unmissable experiences at the festival.

Guests will kick off their day of awesomeness with their LEGO Festival wristband, collected on arrival, and a festival map. These colorful guides unlock the full festival experience, marking guests as an official festival goer ready to play, explore, and celebrate creativity across the Park all day long.

Not only that, for extra LEGO Festival bragging rights, guests can participate in the 3 Build Challenge and collect stamps on the LEGO Festival map as they conquer each zone. It’s as easy as Build, Collect, Reward – those completing three or more exclusive LEGO Festival brick-building activities, can pick up a 3‑in‑1 LEGO® Creator gift before heading home, while supplies last. Plus, there’s a LEGO Insiders points giveaway available for grown-up builders too.

Across the festival site, guests can enjoy themed play zones with hands-on brick-building activities, photo-worthy LEGO models, live shows, family challenges and a chance to meet many different LEGO characters.

Guests can expect:

Music Zone: Turn up the volume and rock out in the Music Zone featuring the “Battle of the Bands” show, where Rockstars and Popstars go head-to-head. Take center stage in a high-energy space for kids to join in and sing along. Families can also add to a large festival mosaic build, spot selfie-friendly LEGO models, and meet characters including Melody Raye and Lyric Santos after the show.

Creative Zone: Get hands-on in this unique building zone designed to help kids test ideas and see creations take shape. All-new highlights include The Creatureverse brick build tables and Master Model Builder sessions such as “The Anything Animal” and “Let’s Create a Creature.” Plus, photo moments with the festival LEGO® Panda and LEGO® Peacock that guests can add LEGO brick build “feathers” to – it’s a colorful, creative playground.

Chill-Out Zone: Unwind and explore the serenity of a secret garden in this quieter zone designed for a peaceful, plant-filled escape. In LEGO® Botanicals “Build & Bloom,” guests can build a LEGO Botanicals flower and add it to a growing display including LEGO brick butterflies and bug build – brand new for 2026. There’s also a Gardener LEGO model to meet and the “Playtime with Hopsy” chill-out stage show.

Thrill Zone: Hold on to your nerve for this soon-to-be-announced sports-themed, high-energy Thrill Zone planned for 2026!

Play Zone: Power up in the “ultimate gaming fan zone” experience to be revealed soon.

President of LEGOLAND California Resort, Kurt Stocks, said: “We’re thrilled to bring LEGO Festival back for its second year. The event transforms the Park into an immersive, multi-zone celebration where kids take the lead through creativity and play with hands-on building experiences and live entertainment to unforgettable encounters with LEGO characters. As part of the full Resort experience, families can seamlessly combine festival fun with rides and attractions all day long.”

Guests can refuel with new LEGO Festival-themed food and drink, including the Brick Popsicle, available in 2 different flavors – strawberry and mango. Families can also visit the LEGO Shop to browse the latest sets featured across all the zones and pick up exclusive LEGO Festival merchandise to keep the play going at home.

With the Festival included in the standard admission, guests can enjoy over 60 rides, shows and attractions that make LEGOLAND® California an epic day out where families can make lifelong memories. For those wanting to extend their fun, the LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Castle Hotel are just steps from the Park’s entrance and offer guests complimentary daily hot breakfast, nightly kids’ entertainment and fully themed rooms, including the new LEGO® City themed rooms!

LEGO Festival is included with general admission. LEGOLAND California’s 2026 operating calendar can be found online. For more information about LEGOLAND California, visit LEGOLAND.com/California or follow us on Facebook.