Six Flags Darien Lake kicks off 2026 season May 15

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Six Flags Darien Lake, Western New York’s premier destination for thrills and family fun, officially opens for the 2026 season May 15, welcoming guests back for weekends and select operating days in May before transitioning to daily operations beginning June 24.

Guests can expect a season packed with unforgettable entertainment, refreshed park experiences, returning special events, and exciting new value offerings designed to make more fun accessible to more families.

A FRESH LOOK FOR 2026

Since the close of last season, the Darien Lake team has been focused on extensive park beautification efforts to enhance the overall guest experience. Improvements include:

A major renovation of Main Street, including a complete redesign of the iconic fountain area

500 feet of new track added to the legendary Titan wooden roller coaster, delivering a smoother and more enjoyable ride on one of the park’s most iconic attractions

Fresh, vibrant paint throughout the park

New landscaping and redesigned flower beds

“These beautification projects represent more than cosmetic upgrades—they’re an investment in the guest experience for 2026 and beyond,” said Park ManagerJodyBrege

. “By revitalizing Main Street, enhancing one of our most iconic attractions, and refreshing the park with new paint and landscaping, we’re setting the stage for another great season and reaffirming our commitment to delivering quality, excitement and care in every corner of the park.”

SEASON FULL OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

The 2026 season features a robust lineup of returning events that guests have come to love:

Music Fest at Six Flags Darien Lake

The annual Music Fest kicks off the season—a tradition spanning more than 30 years. Taking place on select dates in May and June, Music Fest welcomes talented choral and instrumental student groups from across the region for live performance competitions and educational adjudication experiences. Participating schools enjoy discounted admission, lunch options, official performance grading and the unique opportunity to perform inside the park. Performances are open to ticketed guests.

Education Days – Math & Science in Motion

Education Days—May 18 and June 4 from 11 am to 5 pm—combine learning and adventure as students explore real‑world applications of math, science and physics through Six Flags’ world‑class rides and attractions. Discounted admission, meal options, and educational workbooks are available. Schools and groups can learn more by emailing SFDLevents@sixflags.com.

Laser Light Spectacular

The fan‑favorite evening show returns on select nights from May 16 through September 6, lighting up the sky on nights when the park is open until 9 p.m.

July 4th Celebration

Six Flags Darien Lake once again hosts a special Independence Day celebration, this year honoring America 250 with patriotic fun and festivities.

Oktoberfest

Debuting in early fall, Oktoberfest features Bavarian‑style food and seasonal dishes, craft beer and fall beverages (21+), live music, festive décor, and family‑friendly entertainment.

NEW PASS OPTIONS DELIVER MORE VALUE FOR FAMILIES

Six Flags introduces a limited‑time, free Pre‑K Pass, available to children ages 3–5, offering free admission for the entire 2026 season at 22 parks across North America, including Six Flags Darien Lake.

Available through May 31, the Pre‑K Pass provides unlimited visits all season long when paired with a valid 2026 Silver, Gold or Prestige Season Pass or Membership.

“Families are watching their budgets very closely, and the Pre‑K Pass provides real value while helping create a season full of fun experiences kids and parents will remember for years,”Brege said.

To participate, families complete three easy steps: Have an eligible Pass or Membership—includes a valid 2026 Silver, Gold or Prestige Season Pass or Membership. Register the Pre-K Pass online through May 31. Activate the Pre-K Pass at the park entrance on a regular operating day through May 31. A valid birth certificate or passport showing the child’s age is required at activation, and the child must be present. There is a limit of two (2) Pre-K passes per valid 2026 Pass or Membership. Kids 2 and under already receive free admission to all Six Flags parks, and do not need a Pre-K Pass. Some exclusions apply. Families are encouraged to register early, as this offer is available for a limited time only. For more information or to register for the Pre‑K Pass, visit https://www.sixflags.com/pre-k-pass NEW FOR 2026: REGIONAL PARK ACCESS

Six Flags also launches regional park access for Gold Season Passes and Memberships, allowing guests to visit multiple parks within their region with one pass. Six Flags Darien Lake is part of the Midwest Regional Pass, which includes: Cedar Point, Kings Island, Six Flags Great America, Valleyfair, Worlds of Fun, Michigan’s Adventure, Canada’s Wonderland, La Ronde, Six Flags St. Louis — and more. Guests with a Darien Lake pass can visit all of these parks “Our guests come back again and again throughout the season, and that’s where the real value of a Darien Lake season pass truly comes to life,”Brege said. “Not only does one pass unlock unlimited visits, live entertainment and our biggest events here at Darien Lake, it also opens the door to turning summer fun into a road trip—giving guests the freedom to visit multiple Six Flags parks across the region with the same pass. It’s all about more experiences, more destinations and more memories, all at an incredible value.” For more information, guests can visit https://www.sixflags.com/darienlake

NOW HIRING FOR THE 2026 SEASON

Six Flags Darien Lake is hiring for hundreds of seasonal and full‑time positions, including operations, food service, lifeguards, entertainment, maintenance, guest services and more. The park also has full time positions for skilled trades such as mechanics, electricians and plumbers with competitive pay, great benefits and a fun, fast‑paced work environment. Applicants can learn more at https://jobs.sixflags.com/