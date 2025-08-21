Knott’s Scary Farm celebrates 52nd season turning nightmares into reality; unveils two new terrifying mazes

BUENA PARK, Calif. — Knott’s Scary Farm, Southern California’s longest-running and most haunting Halloween theme park event, is excited to announce two new spine-chilling mazes. Step into a once beautiful home in Mary – The Haunting of Worth Home but beware of her legion of nightmarish creatures that will do anything to exact her revenge. In The Zoo, an abandoned zoo has been transformed into a terrifying laboratory of animal/human experiments who have turned on their creators and are planning something that will change everything!

The 2025 Knott’s Scary Farm lineup includes a total of 10 mazes, five sinister scare zones, three hair-raising shows for a total of 28 terrifying nights beginning Sept. 18 and running through Nov. 1. Guests can expect to experience their worst nightmare as the most horrendous monsters await around every corner ready to find their next victim.

New Offerings

Mary – The Haunting of Worth Home (Maze) – After the tragic death of her family, Mary was violently murdered and buried alive by jealous townsfolk who were envious of her perfect family and home. Through immense pain and grief of her loss, Mary returns from the grave searching aimlessly for her family as she and her legion of nightmarish creatures will do anything to exact revenge on anyone that steps inside her once beautiful home.

The Zoo (Maze) – Something has taken over the abandoned zoo. What was once a lively showcase of exotic animals has been transformed into a terrifying laboratory of animal/human experiments. Hybrid creatures have turned on their creators and the compound is crawling with mutant soldiers thirsty for revenge. Rumors are swirling that the mutated monsters are planning something that will change everything!

Returning Mazes

Eight Fingers Nine: The Boogeyman – Become immersed in a living fairy tale in an 18th century colonial township that’s under siege by an inhuman monster who has a sick penchant for eating fingers. As night descends, Eight Fingers Nine emerges from the shadows in search of fresh meat. His vicious bite penetrates deep, causing sleep paralysis which holds his victim in sway while he slowly consumes their flesh. Step lightly and beware of the dark, or you may be the main course at his next meal!

Widows – The night of the arachnid is upon us! Enter a web-covered nursing home where demonic, eight-legged black widows emerge from their silken tunnels to possess the withered bodies of the elderly residence. Their sole purpose is to secure a mate and hatch a clutch of eggs before sunrise. Will you climb into their web and succumb to their dark desires?

Room 13 – Violent murders at The Blind Tiger interrupt the Prohibition-era revelry on Memory Lane. A dangerously delicious new cocktail named The Devil's Elixir seems to be at the root of the mayhem, but where did the mysterious green aperitif come from? The answers may lie at the heart of the extravagant Argive Hotel, where many have checked in to Room 13… but none have checked out.

Cinema Slasher – Venturing through the mystical Midnight Theater, guests travel through the silver screen and into a trilogy of slasher movies. As they are swallowed into the world of gothic horror, they become the movie characters who try to escape the wrath of the dangerous Slasher. The theater opens its doors once again, daring those brave enough to buy a ticket to Cinema Slasher!

The Chilling Chambers – Venture into a hellish trip down memory lane in The Chilling Chambers. Guided by the menacing Crimson Lord, you'll face a collection of the most infamous monsters and themes from Knott's Scary Farm's horrific history! Each room reveals a different flavor of horror, drawing you deeper into a world filled with terror. Can you survive the Crimson Lord's twisted tribute through the decades of fear, or will you become a permanent part of this macabre celebration?

The Grimoire (Final Year) – Turn the page and enter the world of an ancient relic whose dark stories exist purely to turn your greatest nightmares into reality. Enter the world of a mysterious spell book and escape the demonic creatures inside or be eternally trapped within!

Mesmer: Sideshow of the Mind (Final Year) – Within the canvas tent lies the secret of the most potent force in the universe: the human mind. A hypnotic session with Professor Mesmer can cure all phobias, including snakes, spiders, darkness, claustrophobia and much more!

– Within the canvas tent lies the secret of the most potent force in the universe: the human mind. A hypnotic session with Professor Mesmer can cure all phobias, including snakes, spiders, darkness, claustrophobia and much more! Origins: The Curse of Calico – Pierce the veil of time and discover the secret of the evil fog that hangs over Knott’s Scary Farm in Origins: The Curse of Calico. Unearth the sinister paranormal activity that plagues the town as Sarah Marshall is put on trial for her suspected crimes of witchcraft.

Returning Scare Zones

Knott’s Scary Farm is far more than a collection of haunted attractions. Every night monsters take over the streets and turn theme-park midways into murderous scare zones. From the world-famous Ghost Town Streets to the Boardwalk area filled with evil clowns, there’s nowhere to hide in Knott’s Scary Farm.

Ghost Town Streets is where Scary Farm began! The dark streets of Calico are the original and largest, most fear-filled scare zone that started it all. Terror lurks around every corner as the fog-filled alleys hold monsters of every size. Good luck finding a safe passage through the cursed town.

Return to the dark decadence of a bygone era as The Gore-ing '20s scare zone terrorizes even the bravest and most brutal souls. The revelers at The Blind Tiger, the secret speakeasy on Memory Lane, danced their way into oblivion when their decadence brought upon them a deadly curse.

Step right up and come face to face with your worst nightmares on the Boardwalk. Deviant clowns and circus freaks are dying for your undying attention in the CARNEVIL scare zone. Smell the cotton candy as the maniacal midway monsters close in on you.

The Lake underneath Silver Bullet recedes to reveal the Forsaken Lake scare zone, where gothic creatures ravaged by the dark and murky waters wander from their crypts. Each night brings new terrors as a funeral procession makes its way to the spirit world.

scare zone, where gothic creatures ravaged by the dark and murky waters wander from their crypts. Each night brings new terrors as a funeral procession makes its way to the spirit world. In The Gauntlet, characters return to invade Camp Snoopy, but with an updated twist. Guests will again encounter the King and Queen of the realm, maniacal jesters, brutal barbarians, wicked wizards and lawless peasants. They’ve all returned with an onslaught of fresh terror.

Returning Favorites

The Hanging (Show) – Wagon Camp

The Lawman has returned to track down the vilest villains of the past year in this pop culture parody stunt extravaganza. No one is safe when the gates of the Wagon Camp swing open.

Conjurers (Show) – Bird Cage Theatre

You won’t believe your eyes when our skilled Illusionist takes the stage in the heart of Calico. Get there early as seats have been known to vanish.

Timber Mountain Log Ride: Halloween Hootenanny (Attraction Overlay)

The annual Halloween Hootenanny is a cherished time of year for the residents of Timber Mountain who welcome both friend and stranger to a wild fall festival. Hop on a log and encounter the strangest assortment of creatures including the Calico Coffin Creeper Band and the spooky Green Witch before taking the familiar plunge down Skull Mountain.

Into The Fog: A Scary Farm Tribute Art Show – The Factory Store

Into the Fog is an art show specially curated for the discerning Scary Farm fan. The show is home to a collection of original art by unique and talented artists from across the country. These artists have drawn inspiration from Knott’s Scary Farm’s rich decades long history and we’re certain you’ll find an original or print you’ll want to take home with you.

Le Magnifique Carnaval du Grotesque (Show) – Calico Mine Stage

Step right up and walk into the mystique and darkness of the malevolent Le Magnifique Carnaval Du Grotesque. A collection of death-defying feats and carnival acts that will delight your darkest desires and fill your senses with terror and delight.



Knott’s Scary Farm Admission

Scary Farm Pass – Enjoy the ultimate Scary Farm experience with unlimited visits to all event nights. A Scary Farm Pass is just $159 for a limited time. Knott’s Season Passholders can currently get a Scary Farm Pass for the discounted price of $155. Limited quantity available.

Single Night tickets – Buy tickets at knottsscaryfarm.com and save with prices as low as $64. Knott’s Season Passholders also receive a discount on single-night tickets. Taxes may apply.

Fright & Fast Lane – Ride and scream all night long with unlimited priority access to all mazes plus priority boarding on all Fast Lane rides. Fright & Fast Lane starts at $139 and varies by night. Separate Scary Farm event admission is required and not included.

Knott’s Scary Farm Boo-fet – Boo-fet offers a special chance to dine with the monsters of Scary Farm. Meals include a 2025 souvenir bottle and one digital download photo with a monster at the Boo-fet location. After dinner, enjoy early entry into select areas of Knott’s Scary Farm before it opens to other mortals. Boo-fet early entry will grant access to the mazes Eight Fingers Nine: The Boogeyman, Widows and two all-new mazes. The Knott’s Scary Farm Boo-fet dinner starts at $49 when purchased online. Taxes may apply. Separate Scary Farm admission is required and not included.