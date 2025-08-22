Chance Rides unveils trade-in programs, highlights all-electric eTram

WICHITA, Kans. — Chance Rides, a leading manufacturer of amusement rides and people movers for more than 60 years, is rolling out new initiatives to better serve its customers. For the first time, the company is offering trade-in and refurbishment programs for Sunliner II and Tramstar™ HD models—giving customers powerful new options to upgrade, modernize and extend the life of their fleets.

At the same time, Chance Rides is broadening its product line with the all-electric eTRAM, a breakthrough in clean-energy guest transportation that helps operators reduce costs while supporting the attractions industry’s growing focus on sustainability.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Chance Rides,” said Aaron Landrum, President & CEO of Chance Rides. “By working directly with our customers, we’re introducing programs and products they’ve been asking for—whether it’s refreshing an existing fleet or adding innovative all-electric models. Our goal is simple: deliver smarter, more sustainable guest transportation solutions.”

The trade-in and refurbishment programs mark a major shift for Chance Rides, providing cost-effective ways for operators to keep fleets performing like new without the expense of full replacements. Meanwhile, the eTRAM brings a next-generation transportation option that blends innovation, sustainability and lower operating costs.

With all sales and service now managed directly, Chance Rides is making it easier than ever for customers worldwide to access the company’s signature quality, reliability and innovation—backed by over six decades of industry leadership.

For more information about tram solutions, please contact Jay Aguilar at 316-347-4473 or jay.aguilar@chancerides.com. You can also visit us online at www.chancerides.com.