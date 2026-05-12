First ever drone show and return of nostalgic animal presentations at SeaWorld this summer

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — This summer, SeaWorld San Antonio is turning up the heat with Electric Ocean, the park’s premier nighttime offering, giving guests more reasons to stay and enjoy experiences that can only be found when the sun goes down! A highlight of Electric Ocean is an ALL-NEW drone show debuting Friday, May 22.

“We are ready to deliver one of our best summers ever as we bring unique, high-energy experiences that extend the fun well into the night,” said Jeff Davis, SeaWorld San Antonio president. “With our first ever drone show, animal presentations, waterski stunt show and ocean parade, guests will have so many fun-filled reasons to visit.”

Two Fun-Filled Nighttime Animal Experiences

Beginning May 22, this summer includes two nighttime animal presentations, blending fun, education and energy:

Shamu’s Celebration: Light Up the Night features vibrant lighting, music and high-energy choreography that celebrates the power and beauty of killer whales in a festival-style atmosphere.

features vibrant lighting, music and high-energy choreography that celebrates the power and beauty of killer whales in a festival-style atmosphere. Sea Lions Tonite! brings even more laughs, personality, and fast-paced comedy as SeaWorld’s beloved sea lions take center stage with all-new surprises.

Ocean Parade

Adding to the excitement of the Electric Ocean celebration is the RhythMotion Ocean Parade, a high-energy procession of vibrant floats, dynamic dancers, whimsical characters, all set to an infectious original soundtrack. This immersive parade invites guests to dance along as it winds through the park, setting the tone for an evening of celebration.

Waterski Stunt Show

Plus, returning by popular demand is the award-winning waterski stunt show, Hydropower: Xtreme FX. Honored with the IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Most Creative Sports/Stunt Show, this action-packed spectacle blends live music, high-flying water stunts, pyrotechnics, lasers, and edge-of-your-seat excitement for a high-adrenaline experience like no other. Guests can experience this extreme extravaganza from June 12 through August 2.

First Ever Drone Show

Guests will be treated to the SeaWorld Illuminight Drone Finale, a breathtaking aerial display that transforms the night sky into a canvas of light and motion. Featuring a fleet of 400 synchronized drones and a soaring soundtrack, this innovative show creates stunning shapes and animations above the park, all inspired by marine life.

The breathtaking aerial formations and vibrant lighting effects will highlight the beauty of underwater ecosystems with depictions of fan-favorite animals including a beluga whale, shark, fish, dolphin, jellyfish, and a majestic orca, culminating in an electric neon finale in celebration of hope, wonder and ocean stewardship. The drone show begins Friday, May 22 and runs Fridays through Sundays until August 9.

Guests can also experience the all-new thrill ride, Barracuda Strike, the tallest inverted family coaster in North America. The one-of-a-kind attraction invites guests of all ages to dive into the deep and experience the ocean’s most agile predator like never before. With every twist, drop, and tight turn, Barracuda Strike delivers a rush of excitement that’s bold enough for thrill-seekers, yet built for the whole family.

Unlimited Visits and Unlimited Summer Fun with an Annual Pass

The best way to play and experience all the summer events, entertainment and fun is with an Annual Pass. Pass Members receive unlimited visits for a year with benefits including special savings on merchandise, Quick Queue, reserved seating and more.