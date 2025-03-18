Pudgy Penguins & Pipeline Games unveil new claw machine at Amusement Expo 2025

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Pudgy Penguins, the digital-first brand making waves in toys, gaming, and entertainment, is partnering with Pipeline Games to introduce the Pudgy Penguins Claw Machine, debuting at Amusement Expo International 2025.

See it in action at Booth #805

Exclusive giveaways – Meet a life-sized Pudgy Penguin & win a machine for your location

– Meet a life-sized Pudgy Penguin & win a machine for your location Limited-edition plush – Available only at the show, while supplies last

This state-of-the-art 31” claw machine features:

Fully metal cabinet – Built for durability

– Built for durability 3D backlit overhead sign – Maximum visibility in arcades

– Maximum visibility in arcades Edge-to-edge glass display – Enhanced player experience

– Enhanced player experience Premium sound package – Featuring voices from the Pudgy Penguins universe

More than just an arcade game, this machine connects to Pudgy Penguins’ expanding entertainment ecosystem. Winning a plush isn’t just a prize—it unlocks digital collectible traits that give players customization in the Pudgy Penguins online universe.

With over 2 million Instagram followers, 500K+ TikTok followers, and 41 billion Giphy views, Pudgy Penguins has already cemented itself as a pop culture sensation, transcending its origins as a digital collectible to become a dominant force in entertainment, gaming, and toys. The brand has already seen massive success in retail, selling over $13 million in Pudgy Toys and expanding into major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Walgreens.

Now, Pudgy Penguins is rapidly growing its entertainment footprint. This year, the brand is launching Lil Pudgys, an original YouTube animated series developed in collaboration with TheSoul Publishing, the award-winning digital studio behind some of the world’s most-watched online content. Pudgy Penguins is also set to enter the gaming space in a major way, teaming up with Mythical Games to develop Pudgy Party, a Web3 mobile game aiming to become the #1 party game for fans of the Pudgy universe when it launches next year.