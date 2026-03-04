Dollywood Parks & Resorts partners with Allegiant for second fan flight

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — After Allegiant’s inaugural fan flight to Dollywood Parks & Resorts sold out within days of being announced, Allegiant and Dollywood have partnered to provide more Orlando travelers with an exclusive opportunity to visit one of the nation’s leading vacation destinations, the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee. Flight #925 was one of the fastest-selling flights in Allegiant’s history.

The new Allegiant flight—numbered #2925—allows passengers to travel from Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) to McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. Like those on the inaugural flight, passengers will enjoy a unique Dollywood-themed experience that includes gate celebrations, live entertainment, an in-flight trivia contest, exclusive merchandise, and themed food and drinks. Passengers who purchase park tickets will enjoy a special experience just for them at Dollywood on Nov. 7, 2026.

“Our Destination Dollywood flights have truly demonstrated what Allegiant has always believed about leisure travel,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s Chief Commercial Officer. “For us, flying isn’t just about getting from one place to another, it’s about creating meaningful connections with the people, destinations, and experiences that matter most. By introducing Flight #2925, we’re offering fans another opportunity to come together, celebrate their shared passions, and enjoy an unforgettable journey.”

The traveler-favorite airline is collaborating with Dollywood to provide exclusive experiences for customers looking to disconnect from the world’s distractions and reconnect with each other amid the natural beauty of the Smokies. More announcements and special details will be announced as the flight date approaches.

“Allegiant tells us the Dollywood-themed flight was one of the fastest selling flights in their history,” said Eugene Naughton, Dollywood Parks & Resorts President. “We knew our friends in Orlando would be excited about Allegiant Flight #925 because they know the Smoky Mountains provide a welcome and relaxed retreat from the fast pace they experience every day.

“Because it was so popular, we know some guests missed out, and we want to provide more opportunities for Allegiant passengers to enjoy the warmth and hospitality of Tripadvisor’s #1 U.S. theme park. We’re excited to work with Allegiant on a second Dollywood-themed flight from Sanford to McGhee Tyson Airport,” added Naughton.

After purchasing Dollywood admission tickets, flight #925 and #2925 passengers will receive complimentary exclusive ride time opportunities, as well as special treats, reserved show seating and more surprises during the park’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana, the 15-time and only winner of the Golden Ticket Award for Best Theme Park Christmas Event.

Once their boarding passes are secured, passengers also have an opportunity to purchase a special lodging package at either of Dollywood’s award-winning lodging properties, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa or Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort. The offer includes up to 25% off each night (Nov. 6 and Nov. 7), a $100 credit for food & beverage or merchandise at the resorts, as well as two Dollywood tickets, complimentary TimeSavers and trolley transportation to the park.

Dollywood has earned Tripadvisor’s #1 U.S. theme park designation three of the last four years, and in 2025 won three Golden Tickets at the industry’s most prestigious awards ceremony, Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Awards. The park claimed the top honors for Best Guest Experience, Best Kids’ Area and Best Family Coaster.

All indications suggest 2026 will be another landmark year for the park when it opens for the season on Friday, March 13, and Dollywood is a prime location for visitors looking for the top spots to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. Condé Nast Traveller recently named East Tennessee as one of the 14 “best places to go in the US in 2026,” with Dollywood and its groundbreaking new immersive indoor adventure coaster NightFlight Expedition listed as one of the chief reasons to visit.

According to the article, “For fun the whole family can enjoy, head to Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Parks & Resorts in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee: Spring 2026 sees the debut of the park’s most Smoky Mountain-inspired attraction yet: the $50 million NightFlight Expedition, which pays homage to the epic shows of bioluminescence put on by the Smokies’ synchronous fireflies every summer.”