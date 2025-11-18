FACE Amusement and Guy Fieri Foundation donate teddy bears to the 25th Annual Friends Johnson City Friends Buddy Walk

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — FACE Amusement Group teamed up with The Guy Fieri Foundation and National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) for the 25th annual FRIENDS Buddy Walk®, one of the country’s largest Down syndrome advocacy and awareness events.

This past weekend, more than 1,000 participants gathered at the ETSU CPA Front Yard to celebrate community, shift perceptions and champion greater opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome.

As part of the festivities, FACE Amusement Group and The Guy Fieri Foundation donated a teddy bear to every participant—spreading joy and reinforcing their shared commitment to NDSS’s mission. Teddy bears have long symbolized comfort and connection, making the gesture especially meaningful for families and walkers.

“We’re honored to stand alongside NDSS in their mission to empower individuals with Down syndrome and their families,” said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE Amusement Group. “Through our Bear Hugs program and our ongoing partnership with NDSS and The Guy Fieri Foundation, we’re able to give back in meaningful ways that celebrate inclusion and make a positive impact nationwide.”

The teddy bear donation is part of FACE’s Bear Hugs program, which transforms guest prizes won at FACE locations into charitable contributions. Now in its sixth year, Bear Hugs has donated more than 20,000 bears to local first responders and national organizations including NDSS.

This year’s collaboration continues FACE Amusement Group’s long-standing partnership with NDSS and The Guy Fieri Foundation. Together, the organizations remain committed to uplifting families, creating joyful experiences, and amplifying the voices of individuals with Down syndrome.