SeaWorld Orlando offers its biggest sale of the year with holiday cheer and Black Friday deals

SeaWorld Orlando is spreading holiday cheer with the launch of its Black Friday Sale. Starting today and ending on Nov. 28, guests can unwrap up to 60% on Tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes —the perfect reason to gift an entire year of ocean-sized adventure.With a thrilling lineup of new events and entertainment planned for the remainder of 2025 and all of 2026, visitors won’t want to miss these exceptional savings.

From heartwarming holiday moments to thrilling new attractions on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to visit. Parkgoers who seize the savings can dive into SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, select days now through Jan. 5, 2026. The park becomes a sparkling winter wonderland, glowing with millions of lights, festive treats and fan-favorite shows including the much-anticipated return of “Clyde & Seamore’s Countdown to Christmas,” making waves again with fresh new moments for 2025. Plus, families can enjoy Central Florida’s only outdoor ice rink at Bayside Stadium and endless holly-jolly photo ops.

Guests can enjoy the rest of 2025 free with the purchase of a 2026 Fun Card, which offers unlimited visits all next year. For those who want even more perks, Annual Pass Members enjoy benefits like unlimited admission, exclusive event access and no blockout dates. Pass Members are always among the first to experience new attractions, animal exhibits and announcements including SeaWorld Orlando’s next big adventure: SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep, debuting in 2026. This immersive new ride will plunge explorers aboard a submersible into glowing underwater worlds, mysterious shipwrecks and encounters with extraordinary sea creatures. Buy a Gift Get a Treat: Guests who purchase a $100 gift card get $20 in free in-park spending. This offer is available from Nov. 10 through Dec. 1. This $20 bonus can be used from Jan. 1, 2026, through Feb. 28, 2026. The offer is available for purchase here.