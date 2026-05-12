Endless Surf opens at Aquarabia Qiddiya City, one of Saudi Arabia’s flagship giga-project

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Endless Surf, next-generation wave technology company, today announced the official opening of its newest surf lagoon at Aquarabia, Qiddiya City’s flagship water theme park, set for its grand opening on April 23, 2026.

Positioned at the heart of Aquarabia’s Surftopia zone, the Endless Surf lagoon introduces customizable, ocean-quality waves into one of the world’s most ambitious waterparks — marking a major step forward for surf within the global attractions industry.

The project represents one of the first true integrations of surf within a large-scale waterpark and theme park environment, accelerating its shift from niche amenity to core attraction.

A Landmark Waterpark, Fully Integrated by Design

Aquarabia is a cornerstone of Qiddiya City — a $750 billion destination designed to become the Kingdom’s capital of entertainment, sports, and culture. As Saudi Arabia’s first water theme park of its kind, Aquarabia sets a new benchmark for scale and ambition in the region, combining a record-setting collection of rides, slides, and immersive attractions.

Delivered by WhiteWater, Endless Surf’s parent company and a global leader in aquatic attractions, the park features 22 rides & experiences, multiple world-record attractions, and a footprint of approximately 250,000 square meters — making it one of the most ambitious waterparks ever built.

Within this context, surf is not an addition, but a key anchor.

The Endless Surf lagoon defines the ‘Surftopia’ experience — introducing a dynamic, skill-based attraction that brings culture, progression, and repeatability to the park.

Scaling Surf at Destination Level

The ES32 lagoon within Surftopia is designed to operate at scale — delivering both high capacity and a wide range of surf experiences within a single footprint. Powered by 32 pneumatic wave-generating caissons, the system enables high-throughput surfing across multiple user groups.

In split peak, the lagoon offers four distinct zones, allowing beginners to learn in The Shore while more advanced surfers ride higher-performance waves at The Peak, all simultaneously. In single peak, fully customizable waves on demand create a premium surf environment suited for world-class events and activations planned at Qiddiya City.

This flexibility enables a high degree of operational versatility, with wave programming that adapts throughout the day — from learn-to-surf sessions to open surf to high performance experiences. The result is a surf offering that serves beginners at scale while maintaining high-quality conditions, establishing it as a high-frequency, high-impact attraction within a large-scale waterpark environment.

“This world-class project shows how far surfing can evolve beyond its traditional boundaries,” said Cheyne Magnusson, Surf Design and Operations Manager at Endless Surf. “You’re bringing a true surf experience to places with no existing surf culture, which opens the door for entirely new audiences. It makes surfing more accessible, more consistent, and ultimately more global than it’s ever been before.”

A Defining Year for Endless Surf

The opening at Aquarabia Qiddiya City marks a key milestone in a breakout year for Endless Surf. With additional openings planned this year in the United States, Brazil, and Mexico, the company continues to expand its global footprint, demonstrating how surf can scale across markets and development types.

“Aquarabia is a powerful example of how surf is evolving within the global attractions landscape,” said Paul Chutter, President and Co-Founder of Endless Surf. “We’re seeing surf move beyond standalone venues into fully integrated destinations like this — where it plays a central role in the overall guest experience. Delivering at this scale, within a project of this ambition, requires a level of control, flexibility, and reliability that is fundamental to Endless Surf. Aquarabia is a clear expression of that, and we’re proud to deliver it as part of this landmark project.”