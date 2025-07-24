Six Flags New England announces unprecedented benefit with 2026 Season Pass

AGAWAM, Mass. — To celebrate the first anniversary of the merger between Six Flags and Cedar Fair, Six Flags New England today announced an unprecedented benefit with its 2026 season pass—unlimited access to more than 40 Six Flags Entertainment Corporation parks for the remainder of 2025 and all of 2026. North America’s largest regional amusement-resort operator will launch this limited-time anniversary offer in every park beginning next week.

“This massive benefit is one that only Six Flags Entertainment can provide with more than 40 amusement, water and animal parks spanning three countries,” said Christian Dieckmann, chief commercial officer for Six Flags. “A 2026 Six Flags season pass is your international passport to fun with dynamic family entertainment, refreshing thrills and the world’s most exhilarating roller coasters.”

All 2026 Six Flags New England Gold and Prestige Passes purchased or renewed from July 29 through September 1 will include this exclusive benefit as part of its ‘MVP (Most Valuable Pass) Sale.’ The sale will feature:

Lowest pricing of the year plus free parking

2026 Gold Pass purchases will include one bonus 2025 bring-a-friend-for-free ticket

2026 Prestige Pass purchases will include two bonus 2025 bring-a-friend-for-free tickets

Bring-a-friend tickets are valid through the end of the 2025 season at the park where the pass was purchased

Guests must purchase by Sept. 1 to receive these offers. Prices increase Sept. 2.

With this new MVP access, guests can take the ultimate road trip and experience everything the new Six Flags Entertainment has to offer across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including:

288 roller coasters with 133 miles of track

282 family rides

970 water slides

234 pools

More than 913 signature entertainment experiences including fall fun like Fright Fest and HAUNT, and winter celebrations like Holiday in the Park and Winterfest (at select locations)

Benefits of the Six Flags New England Season Pass

The Six Flags New England Gold Pass gives guests season-long access to Six Flags New England, Hurricane Harbor and free general parking. It includes additional benefits like in-park discounts on food and merchandise, and exclusive bring-a-friend-for-free ticket offers. Plus, access to all fall events including Oktoberfest, Fright Fest presented by Snickers® and Kids Boo Fest

Six Flags New England guests will have access to several Six Flags Entertainment parks within driving distance, including Six Flags Great Escape in Lake George, NY, Six Flags Darien Lake near Buffalo, NY and Six Flags Great Adventure in NJ.

The MVP Sale will be available online only from July 29 through Sept. 1. After the sale, all 2026 Gold and Prestige passholders will need to purchase the All Park Passport add-on to gain access to all Six Flags Entertainment parks. Some restrictions apply – please visit park websites for specific details.