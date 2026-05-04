Opening of Family Kingdom’s new Raptor coaster delayed until next year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Construction of the highly-anticipated Raptor, single-rail steel roller coaster at Family Kingdom Amusement Park has been delayed until later this year, according to Les (Corky) Powers, an owner of the seaside attraction.

Powers said the park is currently working through some permitting and other challenges before the ride will be installed at the property. It will not be operational for the 2026 season.

Initially, Family Kingdom had a target date of opening the coaster for July 4th of this year after unveiling the project last November at IAAPA Expo 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC), Hayden, Idaho, is the supplier of the Raptor coaster, which is featured at a handful of larger theme parks in the nation. When operational, it will be the first such RMC installment in the Southeast.

amily Kingdom’s new coaster will be 100 feet tall with 1,920 feet of track. The ride will reach speeds of 50 mph and include five airtime moments after soaring through a huge loop after the initial drop.

The park, which opened for the season in April, does feature other new attractions this year, including Inferno, a Larson International loop; a KMG X-Drive themed as Colossus; Crazy Chopper (Fajume); and Karken, a Battech Industries Black Widow.

The park’s legendary Swamp Fox roller coaster celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. It was designed by famed coaster engineer the late John C. Allen. Most of the track on the ride has been replaced since the park was purchased by Powers and local businessman Bill Prescott in 2022. Powers and Prescott were honored at last year’s Golden Ticket Awards, presented by Amusement Today, with the Renaissance Award for their continued devotion to the industry and for saving the park.