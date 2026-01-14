Adventureland adds more events for 2026 season

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland guests are in for a full season of thrills as the theme park prepares to reopen the gates for the 2026 season on Saturday, May 16. This year, the park promises to deliver more fun, more events, and more excitement all season long as it drops its most robust event lineup ever.

Headlined by the all-new Neon Nights event launching this summer, Adventureland will offer something for the whole family all 2026 long. Details include:

Father’s Day Flop – The second annual belly flop contest takes over the wave pool on Saturday, June 20 as dads compete for the red belly badge of honor. Those who make the biggest splash will have a chance to win unique prizes.

– The second annual belly flop contest takes over the wave pool on Saturday, June 20 as dads compete for the red belly badge of honor. Those who make the biggest splash will have a chance to win unique prizes. NEW! Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show – From June 1 through June 14, Adventureland’s midways come alive as a crew of larger-than-life lumberjacks brings big laughs and even bigger skills to the park. Watch as these flannel-clad pros put their unique logging talents on full display with high-energy competitions, playful banter and a humorous twist that’s fun for the whole family.

– From June 1 through June 14, Adventureland’s midways come alive as a crew of larger-than-life lumberjacks brings big laughs and even bigger skills to the park. Watch as these flannel-clad pros put their unique logging talents on full display with high-energy competitions, playful banter and a humorous twist that’s fun for the whole family. NEW! The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show – From June 17 through June 30, Adventureland goes to the dogs as a cast of incredible, adopted canine stars takes center stage. Alongside their world-class trainers, these four-legged performers wow guests with jaw-dropping tricks, high-energy stunts and plenty of tail-wagging moments.

– From June 17 through June 30, Adventureland goes to the dogs as a cast of incredible, adopted canine stars takes center stage. Alongside their world-class trainers, these four-legged performers wow guests with jaw-dropping tricks, high-energy stunts and plenty of tail-wagging moments. America’s 250 th Birthday Celebration – It’s time to celebrate America all July fourth weekend long. The park will host its annual fireworks show on Saturday, July 4 at 9 p.m. above the Boulevard, plus guests can enjoy a variety of themed food and beverage options throughout the weekend.

– It’s time to celebrate America all July fourth weekend long. The park will host its annual fireworks show on Saturday, July 4 at 9 p.m. above the Boulevard, plus guests can enjoy a variety of themed food and beverage options throughout the weekend. Meet & Greets with Daniel Tiger – Families will be delighted by meet and greets with PBS KIDS Daniel Tiger as the park partners with Fred Rogers Productions. Meet and greets will take place every Sunday and Monday in July at the Chapel.

– Families will be delighted by meet and greets with PBS KIDS Daniel Tiger as the park partners with Fred Rogers Productions. Meet and greets will take place every Sunday and Monday in July at the Chapel. NEW! Neon Nights – When the sun goes down, the fun comes out as the all-new Neon Nights take over Adventure Bay for 12 nights. Every Friday and Saturday from July 10 through August 15, Neon Nights will feature unique glow lighting, music, and everyone’s favorite Adventure Bay attractions creating a unique setting to enjoy the water park each night until 10 p.m.

– When the sun goes down, the fun comes out as the all-new Neon Nights take over Adventure Bay for 12 nights. Every Friday and Saturday from July 10 through August 15, Neon Nights will feature unique glow lighting, music, and everyone’s favorite Adventure Bay attractions creating a unique setting to enjoy the water park each night until 10 p.m. Drone Shows – More than 300 drones take the night sky above the Boulevard on Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22. Park-goers can expect to see stunning designs that pay tribute to America’s 250 th Celebration during the 20-minute drone shows beginning nightly just after 9 p.m.

– More than 300 drones take the night sky above the Boulevard on Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22. Park-goers can expect to see stunning designs that pay tribute to America’s 250 Celebration during the 20-minute drone shows beginning nightly just after 9 p.m. Oktoberfest – The beloved Iowa tradition returns on Saturday, September 19. This annual 21-plus event offers adults a full day of fun where they can be a kid again, featuring exhilarating rides, live music, delicious food and, of course, plenty of beer from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

– The beloved Iowa tradition returns on Saturday, September 19. This annual 21-plus event offers adults a full day of fun where they can be a kid again, featuring exhilarating rides, live music, delicious food and, of course, plenty of beer from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Phantom Fall Fest – Adventureland will close out the season with the fifth annual Phantom Fall Fest. Iowa’s Largest Halloween Event will begin on Saturday, September 26 and will run select days through Saturday, October 31, offering family-friendly fun during the day, then at 6 p.m. the fear kicks into gear.

“This is the most robust and diverse season we’ve ever offered,” said Mike Lusky, Adventureland General Manager. “With new events like Neon Nights and the return of so many guest-favorite celebrations, Adventureland is delivering nonstop entertainment from opening day through the final night of Phantom Fall Fest.”

To get the most out of the 2026 Season, visitors can purchase Season Passes now. Select passes include access to the all-new Neon Nights, events all season long, and additional perks like free friend tickets, free parking, in-park discounts, and more.