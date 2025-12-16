Lake Compounce announces 2026 opening day & seasonal event lineup

BRISTOL, Conn. — Lake Compounce, The Official Park of Family Fun,is gearing up for a milestone season as it announces its official Opening Day, Saturday, May 9. The park will celebrate 180 years of family fun and entertainment with a full lineup of seasonal events, immersive experiences, and thrills all year long.

Opening Day festivities begin at 11 a.m. with the return of fan-favorite rides, food, and entertainment, followed by a season packed with can’t-miss events. Highlights include:

Opening Day of Crocodile Cove Water Park – Connecticut’s Largest Water Park is back in action beginning Saturday, May 23 offering more than 15 water slides, a lazy river, two wave pools and more.

– Connecticut’s Largest Water Park is back in action beginning Saturday, May 23 offering more than 15 water slides, a lazy river, two wave pools and more. Kids Fest – It’s a pint-sized party with exclusive character meet and greets every weekend in June including Daniel Tiger, Spookley the Square Pumpkin, and more, plus kid-friendly entertainment, games, and treats.

– It’s a pint-sized party with exclusive character meet and greets every weekend in June including Daniel Tiger, Spookley the Square Pumpkin, and more, plus kid-friendly entertainment, games, and treats. Lake Compounce Marks 180 Years with America’s 250th Birthday Celebration – Mark a historic summer as we celebrate America’s 250th Birthday and Lake Compounce’s 180th Season with themed entertainment, festive food and beverage, and an iconic fireworks show over the lake lighting up the sky every Saturday night in July.

– Mark a historic summer as we celebrate America’s 250th Birthday and Lake Compounce’s 180th Season with themed entertainment, festive food and beverage, and an iconic fireworks show over the lake lighting up the sky every Saturday night in July. Drone Shows – Fan-favorite Drone Shows with unique custom designs including Boulder Dash and Wildcat take flight on August 21 and 22.

– Fan-favorite Drone Shows with unique custom designs including Boulder Dash and Wildcat take flight on August 21 and 22. Phantom Fall Fest – The phantom is back and taking screams to the extreme every weekend beginning Saturday, September 19 and running select days through Sunday, November 1.

“Lake Compounce has been a place where families come together for generations,” said General Manager Doug Hemphill. “As we celebrate 180 seasons, we’re focused on delivering experiences that create unforgettable memories, whether it’s a child’s first roller coaster ride, a summer night under the fireworks, or a family getaway at our campground. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back in 2026.”

Guests looking to make a weekend of it can enjoy overnight stays at the Lake Compounce Campground, opening Friday, May 1. The campground features unique accommodations just steps away from all the action, including cabins, RV sites, and tent camping.

Visitors can unlock a full season of fun with a 2026 Season Pass, available now during the park’s Holiday Sale for as low as eight payments under $13. All 2026 Season Passes include admission to the final season of Holiday Lights, running weekends through December 28. Select pass levels offer additional perks including free parking, free soda, free friend tickets and more.