Sea Life Park Hawaiʻi to offer close encounters with sea lions, sharks, and dolphins that welcome guests of all ages into immersive education

WAIMĀNALO — Guests of every age are invited to the experience of a lifetime at Sea Life Park Hawaiʻi with amazing animal encounters available in 2025. Guided by the park’s animal care experts, these add-on experiences offer unforgettable, up-close interactions with bottlenose dolphins, reef sharks, and sea lions. All encounters include one-day admission to Sea Life Park Hawaiʻi and the opportunity to explore the wonders of marine life.

“As Sea Life Park Hawaiʻi continues its celebration of 60 Years as a hub for educational experiences that inspire a deeper appreciation for marine animals and conservation, we look forward to welcoming guests into our family friendly encounters,” said Curator Amber Ramos, who oversees the park’s encounter programs and is a PhD doctoral candidate with a focus on marine mammal behavior and welfare. “Whether experiencing these up-close encounters while on land or through our swim experiences, the whole ʻohana can experience immersive learning on another level.”

Encounters offered in 2025 include:

Dolphin Exploration (guests in deep water):

Come nose to nose with our family of bottlenose dolphins during this deep-water swim within the Dolphin Lagoon. This once in a lifetime experience includes a dolphin interaction and an enrichment session guided by our world class animal care team. The experience is open to ages eight and up, and life vests are provided to each participant. Price: $279.99 per guest.

Dolphin Encounter (guests in shallow water):

Join our animal care team in the Dolphin Lagoon as they guide you through enrichment programs for our family of bottlenose dolphins. Throughout this shallow water experience, our animal care experts will educate you on our dolphins’ daily care all while you observe natural behaviors. This interaction is open to ages four and up, and life vests are provided to each participant. Price: $199.99 per guest.

Dolphin Aloha (guests on dry land):

Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at our family of bottlenose dolphins as our animal care team teaches you all about these amazing animals and their natural behaviors. Throughout this 20-minute, dry land encounter, you will learn about the behaviors and individual personalities of each of our dolphins, and have the chance to guide them through several enrichment activities. This hands-on experience is a dry on land encounter that is open to all ages.Price: $99.99 per guest.

New! Shark Snorkel (guests in shallow water):

Snorkel up close with the sharks and Hawaiian reef fish that call Sea Life Park home during this educational experience guided by a member of our animal care team. This in-water encounter offers a once in a lifetime chance and unmatched views of whitetip reef sharks, native to Hawaii waters. This shallow water interaction is open to ages four and up, and life vests are provided to each participant. Price: $98.99 per guest.

Sea Lion Encounter (guests on dry land):

Get up close with our lively California sea lions during this 20-minute dry land encounter experience. Our world class animal care team will guide you as you interact with our playful sea lions just like our animal experts do! Plus, each encounter will teach you about on-going conservation efforts to protect California sea lions and how Sea Life Park has continued to contribute to the rescue and rehabilitation of these marine mammals. This educational experience is conducted on land and open to ages eight and up. Price: $98.99 per guest.