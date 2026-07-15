Sally Dark Rides set to debut Kong x Godzilla: The Ride on July 24!

Legendary Entertainment will open it’s first-ever theme park attraction, KONG X GODZILLA: THE RIDE, debuting at Lotte World Adventure on Friday, July 24, 2026.

KONG X GODZILLA: THE RIDE is a multimedia dark ride developed in collaboration with Legendary Entertainment, Toho Co., Ltd., and Sally Dark Rides.

For the first time ever, Legendary’s Monsterverse—the epic cinematic universe where massive Titans like Kong, Godzilla, and others who coexist with mankind—has been brought to life as a theme park attraction. Set in the vast subterranean realm of Hollow Earth, the birthplace of the Titans, KONG X GODZILLA: THE RIDE delivers an experience of breathtaking scale and immersive world-creation.

On this thrilling new adventure, riders will board Hollow Earth Aerial Vehicles (“HEAVs”), the advanced exploration craft used by MONARCH, the secret human organization at the heart of Legendary’s Monsterverse. The attraction features two interconnected eight-passenger ride vehicles that transport guests on an approximately 11-minute adventure through Hollow Earth. Along the way, massive media screens, towering animatronics, dynamic ride motion, and immersive special effects combine to deliver a thrilling, cinematic experience unlike any other.

Guests become new MONARCH recruits and embark on a high-stakes mission into Hollow Earth. When a sudden volcanic event sends the subterranean world into chaos, Titans run wild, escalating a crisis that threatens to spread beyond Hollow Earth. Recruits must follow Kong into the heart of the danger, help restore balance, and discover how Godzilla factors into a conflict that could threaten the surface world.

Because Kong serves as the recruits’ guide through Hollow Earth and remains central to the attraction’s story, the title KONG X GODZILLA: THE RIDE places Kong first, distinguishing it from the “Godzilla x Kong” naming convention used for the Monsterverse films.

A key feature of KONG X GODZILLA: THE RIDE is its seamless immersion in the Monsterverse from entry to exit. Inspired by the films, where each MONARCH facility carries a unique designation, the attraction is set at MONARCH Outpost M-42, established at a recently discovered Vile Vortex at Lotte World Adventure.

Before boarding, guests move through MONARCH’s research and maintenance facilities, uncover new intelligence on the Titans, and receive their mission briefing during the pre-show. After the ride, the experience continues with a dedicated photo zone and merchandise shop featuring exclusive KONG X GODZILLA: THE RIDE products.

KONG X GODZILLA: THE RIDE is the world’s first attraction to integrate Legendary’s Monsterverse into a fully immersive theme park experience, connecting story, environment, and attractions into a single narrative.