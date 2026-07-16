Dippin’ Dots celebrates National Ice Cream Day with free ice cream nationwide and chance to win Free Dippin’ Dots for a year

PADUCAH, Ky. — Dippin’ Dots, the original beaded ice cream, is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with free ice cream giveaways and special offers across the country. On Sunday, July 19, fans can enjoy a free mini cup of Dippin’ Dots at participating locations nationwide, including all 128 Dippin’ Dots franchise locations.

For the first time as part of National Ice Cream Day, this year’s celebration includes a chance for one lucky fan to win free Dippin’ Dots for a year. Fans can also enjoy a free serving of the exclusive Chuck E.’s Cookie Crunch flavor at participating Chuck E. Cheese locations.

“National Ice Cream Day is one of our favorite days of the year because it gives us the opportunity to celebrate with the fans who have made Dippin’ Dots part of their memories for generations,” said Kimmra Hingher, vice president of marketing at Dippin’ Dots. “This year, we’re making the celebration even bigger with free Dippin’ Dots across the country and the chance for one lucky fan to win free Dippin’ Dots for a year. We think that’s the ultimate National Ice Cream Day prize, and we’re excited to make the day a little sweeter for ice cream lovers everywhere.”

Originally established in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan, National Ice Cream Day falls on the third Sunday in July and celebrates one of America’s most beloved desserts.

Here’s how to celebrate with Dippin’ Dots this National Ice Cream Day:

Free Dippin’ Dots at Participating Locations Nationwide: Fans can visit participating Dippin’ Dots locations, including all 128 franchise locations, for a free mini cup of Dippin’ Dots during a designated two-hour window on Sunday, July 19. No purchase is necessary. Participating locations and store-specific details can be found at dippindots.com/locator.

Fans can visit participating Dippin’ Dots locations, including all 128 franchise locations, for a free mini cup of Dippin’ Dots during a designated two-hour window on Sunday, July 19. No purchase is necessary. Participating locations and store-specific details can be found at dippindots.com/locator. Win Free Dippin’ Dots for a Year: New this National Ice Cream Day, one lucky fan will win free Dippin’ Dots for a year. Additional details will be available at DippinDots.com/NICD

New this National Ice Cream Day, one lucky fan will win free Dippin’ Dots for a year. Additional details will be available at DippinDots.com/NICD Chuck E. Cheese: Fans can enjoy a free serving of Chuck E.’s Cookie Crunch, Chuck E. Cheese’s exclusive Dippin’ Dots flavor, at participating Chuck E. Cheese locations nationwide with a digital coupon available at chuckecheese.com/ICECREAMDAY2026.

For more than 38 years, Dippin’ Dots has delivered smiles and sweet memories with its iconic beaded ice cream. This year’s National Ice Cream Day celebration gives fans even more ways to join the fun, from free ice cream and exclusive offers to the chance to win free Dippin’ Dots for an entire year.