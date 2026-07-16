Knoebels mourns the passing of Richard “Dick” Knoebel

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Knoebels Amusement Resort announced with deep sadness the passing of Richard “Dick” Knoebel, President Emeritus and longtime leader of the family-owned amusement resort. He was 87.

Dick Knoebel served as president of Knoebels from 1988 until transitioning into the role of President Emeritus in 2025, guiding the park through nearly four decades of immense growth while steadfastly preserving the values, traditions, and sense of community that define Knoebels. With an engineer’s mind and a Marine’s determination, he believed there was always a way forward. He simply refused to accept “it can’t be done” as an answer.

Born into the Knoebel family business, Dick was passionate about the amusement park from childhood and dedicated his life to its stewardship. Under his leadership, Knoebels earned national and international recognition while remaining true to its hometown roots, free-admission, and commitment to providing a destination for all ages to make lifetime memories.

Among his many accomplishments, alongside his family and dedicated team, Dick oversaw the preservation and creation of countless celebrated rides, including Phoenix, Twister, Flying Turns, Haunted Mansion, and Black Diamond. His influence extended well beyond Elysburg through decades of service to the amusement industry, including leadership roles with the Pennsylvania Amusement Parks & Attractions (PAPA) and the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA). In 2014, he was inducted into the IAAPA Hall of Fame.

Nothing brought Dick more joy than walking the park as the sounds of carousel organs filled the air, checking on projects, talking with team members, and watching families enjoy Knoebels. Whether riding the Grand Carousel, camping with family, sharing a meal, or spending an afternoon on the golf course, he loved seeing guests make memories together at Knoebels. He valued his team so deeply because he understood those moments were possible because of them.

Dick was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara, in 2009. He is survived by his sons, Rick (Dawn) and Brian (Dawna); his cherished granddaughters, Haley, Abby, Hannah, and Ashley; his brother, Buddy (Debbie) and his children, Stacey and Trevor; his sister, Leanna (Joe) Muscato and their daughter, Lauren; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.

In his later years, Dick and his family were deeply grateful for the compassionate care, companionship, and unwavering support provided by his devoted caretaker, Jeannie Reedy, whose kindness and dedication meant so much to him.

“Dick’s legacy lives on in every laugh, every ride, and every tradition that makes Knoebels feel like home,” the Knoebel family shared in a joint statement. “He loved this park, he loved the guests who made it special, and he loved the team who cared for it each and every day.”

Those who knew Dick would agree that he undoubtedly wasted no time finding heaven’s amusement park. Reunited with old friends and family, he’s surely enjoying a new and beautiful day, where every ride is running smoothly, every guest is smiling joyfully, and admission is, of course, free.

His youngest son and current president of Knoebels, Brian, added, “At the conclusion of each trip he took around the park, I was handed a To-Do List. With his last breath, he did everything he could to make Knoebels the greatest destination on earth.”

Memorial service information and opportunities for guests to honor Dick’s memory will be shared in the coming days.