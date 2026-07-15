ZooAmerica welcomes orphaned black bear cubs Briar and Bramble

HERSHEY, Pa. — ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park, an 11-acre zoo in Hershey, Pa., today announced the arrival of its newest residents: two five-month-old American black bear cubs. Named Briar and Bramble, the orphaned male and female siblings arrived in Hershey via the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks after being deemed non-releasable.

The pair is currently acclimating behind the scenes, where they will mature and eventually integrate with the zoo’s resident bear, Chief, before their public habitat debut in the Eastern Woodlands region in 2027.

“Beyond their charm, Briar and Bramble serve as ambassadors for their species, helping us educate our visitors on how to coexist responsibly with bears,” stated Theresa Wilson, Director of ZooAmerica. “We look forward to sharing their progress on our social media channels as they settle into their new home.”

The bears are two of several new additions at ZooAmerica, including the arrival of nine black-tailed prairie dogs and the birth of a ringtail kit this summer. Born to parents Periwinkle and Remington, the male kit represents a second generation of ZooAmerica-born ringtails and signifies a key conservation success for the Ringtail Species Survival Plan.

Wilson noted the significance of the arrivals, stating, “This ringtail birth is deeply sentimental since the mother was also born here at ZooAmerica. Similarly, prairie dogs connect us to our history, as they were the first species our founder, Milton S. Hershey, introduced to his zoo over a century ago. We are proud to continue that legacy.”

Guests can currently see the prairie dog colony in the Big Sky Country area, though they often hide inside their burrows when it is hot. The ringtail kit is off-habitat as it continues to grow.

ZooAmerica is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 6 and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 7. Regular admission for guests ages 9-61 is $16.50 plus taxes and fees. Admission for juniors (ages 3-8) and seniors (ages 62+) is $14.50 plus taxes and fees, while children 2 and under are admitted for free. ZooAmerica is also included in the one-price admission to Hersheypark as one of three parks in one when accessed from the bridge inside the amusement park during posted hours.