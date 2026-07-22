Dollywood named among America’s Greatest Workplaces For Parents & Families

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood Parks & Resorts’ reputation as an exceptional workplace continues to earn national recognition, with its latest honor further reinforcing the company’s commitment to creating an environment where hosts thrive. Newsweek has included Dollywood on its list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families for 2026.

To compile the list, a comprehensive study was conducted from April 2025 to October 2025 and combined a large-scale national survey, third-party data, extensive research and company reviews from more than 100,000 working parents. With a caring culture, generous benefits, unparalleled company growth and numerous employment opportunities on the horizon, Dollywood employees—also known as hosts—understand firsthand why the company has received so much positive attention as an employer.

According to Newsweek, “Families are at the center of how people live, work and define success, shaping priorities that extend far beyond the workplace. America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families recognizes employers that understand this reality and actively support employees navigating the balance between professional responsibilities and family life…the ranking highlights organizations that foster flexibility, inclusion and meaningful support systems for parents and caregivers. In today’s environment, work and family are not separate worlds but interconnected parts of a single lifestyle, and these companies stand out for honoring that connection in tangible, lasting ways.”

Dollywood Parks & Resorts President Eugene Naughton reiterated the importance of supporting hosts and their families.

“At Dollywood, we believe that taking care of our hosts begins with helping them take care of the people who matter most to them—their families,” Naughton explained. “When our hosts know they have the support they need at work and at home, they can focus on creating unforgettable experiences for our guests. That commitment to caring for one another has been part of our culture from the beginning, and it’s something we’re proud to continue every day.”