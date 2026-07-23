The Beach Boys Wisconsin State Fair concert canceled

Wisconsin State Fair officials regret to inform Fairgoers that The Beach Boys concert scheduled to take place Sunday, Aug. 16 at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage has been canceled.

Earlier today, The Beach Boys released the following statement: “Playing for you is the highlight of our summer every year—especially as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States while saluting the 60th anniversary of ‘Pet Sounds.’ We’ve been having a blast out there, and to keep the good vibrations going strong, we’ll be taking a short break.”

Wisconsin State Fair officials also shared this statement, “We are of course disappointed we won’t be able to welcome The Beach Boys back to Wisconsin State Fair during their August show dates. Unfortunately, due to the timing of this break, The Beach Boys concert scheduled for Aug. 16 will no longer take place.”

There will not be a replacement act rescheduled at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage. Wisconsin State Fair will begin issuing refunds shortly.

Tickets purchased through Etix, the official ticket provider of Wisconsin State Fair, will be automatically refunded in the next 7 – 14 business days. Individuals who purchased tickets at the State Fair Ticket Office using cash may visit the Ticket Office from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive a refund. Ticket holders who paid cash must bring original tickets and your ID to complete the refund process.