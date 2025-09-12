Holland Fiberglass welcomes Samuel Mailender as vice president of operations

TAMPA, Fla. — Holland Fiberglass, an affiliate of the Ralph S. Alberts Company, Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of Samuel Mailender as the company’s new Vice President of Operations. With more than 20 years of experience in operations, engineering, and project leadership, Samuel joins Holland Fiberglass after a successful career at Universal Orlando Resort, where he served in several senior supervisory roles including Water Quality Manager. His background spans technical management, safety oversight, ride commissioning, fabrication, and cross-functional team leadership.

In his new role, Samuel will lead operational strategy, manage production systems, and drive continuous improvement initiatives across all departments within Holland Fiberglass. His experience coordinating large teams, managing vendor relationships, and overseeing complex technical installations aligns seamlessly with Holland Fiberglass’s vision for growth, quality, and operational excellence.

“We’re excited to welcome Sam to the team,” said Seth Alberts, President & CEO. “I’ve known Sam for quite some time, and I’ve always been impressed with his solution-based approach and outstanding performance history. His proven leadership and deep technical fiberglass knowledge will be instrumental in advancing our operational goals and exceeding customer expectations. Our future was already bright, but with the addition of Sam, the sky is the limit!”

Please join us in welcoming Samuel Mailender to Holland Fiberglass.

In May, 2025, The Ralph S. Alberts Co., Inc. announced the acquisition of Holland Fiberglass and Restoration LLC., along with STM Industries, a Florida based leader in fiberglass fabrication, repair, restoration, and a provider of commercial grade STM fiberglass umbrellas and tables through related company affiliates. Through this acquisition, Ralph S. Alberts Co., Inc. now has manufacturing operations in the State of Florida and has become a premier provider of custom fiberglass components and now offers onsite repair and restoration services. The company also introduces its first product line, Holland Fiberglass STM Umbrellas, offered in 6ft and 8ft versions in the following styles: octagon, pinwheel, starburst, square, and wave. The umbrellas are custom painted to order and made to last 10-15 years with a three-year workmanship guarantee.