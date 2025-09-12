Alterface unveils new Interactive Concept Design Service

WAVRE, Belgium — Alterface, a global leader in interactive attractions, is launching a new Interactive Concept Design service to help operators, designers, and suppliers develop attractions where interactivity is built in from day one. The attractions marketplace is increasingly competitive, with guests demanding immersive storytelling, personalization, and re-playability. To meet these expectations, interactivity must be woven into attractions from the earliest stages of design — not added as a technical layer after the fact. Alterface’s new service responds with a creative consultative approach that integrates interactivity seamlessly into the design process.

“We’ve seen a growing demand for early-stage support from clients who want to ensure their experiences attract and retain guests through dynamic interactive technology,” says Stéphane Battaille, CEO at Alterface. “They’re looking for concepts where gameplay and story seamlessly work together. With this service, we can share our expertise and creative tools to help shape attractions that are compelling, cohesive, and interactive by design.”

Alterface is uniquely positioned to offer this service, drawing on over 25 years of experience in interactivity, a portfolio of award-winning attractions recognized worldwide, and a team with deep expertise in guest behavior, interactivity mechanics and gameplay storytelling.

A service built around interactivity

Alterface’s Interactive Concept Design approach ensures that interactivity isn’t an afterthought but at the core of the guest experience. Every aspect of a ride – from storytelling, media, and theming to devices, projections, special effects, lighting, and even ride systems – is examined to ensure they actively engage visitors and immerse them in the narrative.

The process also considers essential operational factors such as throughput, layout, budget, accessibility, and inclusivity, providing a clear vision for how interactivity fits seamlessly across all creative and technical layers. It helps operators and designers reduce risks during production, streamline integration, and deliver innovative, re-playable experiences that resonate with guests.

Core elements guiding the Interactive Concept Design service include:

Interactivity at the core: Interactivity is not an add-on but the heart of the experience, expertly integrated into storytelling, gameplay, and technical infrastructure.

User experience comes first: Technology is one of many tools used to craft great experiences, but it must always be implemented with the guest experience in mind.

Creativity as a driving force : Alterface contributes original ideas, stories, and interactive narratives, helping clients shape unique experiences that stand out creatively, not just technically.

Collaboration and co-creation: Alterface partners with designers to enhance their creative ideas without competing with their expertise.

Tailored Solutions: Each project is customized to fit the client's needs, target audience, and operational capabilities.

Benefits for all

Interactive Concept Design is for anyone interested in developing an interactive and engaging attraction. Operators will benefit from reduced risks and smoother production workflows, resulting in an engaging and repeatable experience that fits within their budget. Master planners receive early clarity on how interactivity integrates into a park or attraction. Design-build vendors benefit from creative and technical guidance from an industry leader on the best ways to integrate interactive elements into storytelling and theming.

“Our Interactive Concept Design service enables everyone to gain an early-stage vision of the ride concept without requiring a full commitment to production, helping the team confidently move forward in their creative process,” says Battaille. “The result is a cohesive integration of interactivity into the attraction, improving the overall project quality and creating a unique, engaging experience for visitors.”