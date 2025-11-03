Learn from Intercard’s arcade experts at IAAPA expo november 17-21, 2025

ST. LOUIS — At IAAPA Expo 2025 in Orlando attendees have the opportunity to learn from Intercard’s arcade experts during two essential EDUSessions. On Monday November 17 at 12:00 pm Chris Barker will speak on “Level Up: Three Strategic Moves for Growing a Successful Arcade.” On November 20 at 8:30 am Jason Mitchell will participate in “The Prize is Right: The Business Impact of Redemption Inventory.” IAAPA’s renowned education sessions are led by industry leaders to help you grow your business, to inspire you, and to advance your career.

Intercard CEO Scott Sherrod will be at the show at booth #2206 with the entire domestic and international sales teams plus technical experts. Attendees can book meetings in advance by contacting Rob Geiger at rgeiger@intercardinc.com or Alberto Borrero at aborrero@intercardinc.com.