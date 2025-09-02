Lake Compounce debuts new haunted house during Phantom Fall Fest

BRISTOL, Conn. — Lake Compounce is turning the fear up to 10 this Halloween season with its largest and most horrifying Phantom Fall Fest yet. The scare is everywhere as Halloween horror returns to America’s First Amusement Park on Saturday, September 20. This year, parkgoers are in for even more nightmares as the park debuts a brand-new haunted house, Project Nightmare.

Beginning on Opening Night, Project Nightmare will open with next level scares. The most intense haunted attraction in Phantom Fall Fest history, Project Nightmare invites brave souls into the sleep keepers research facility where he is pushing the limits of dream science. Those brave enough to enter the newest haunted attraction should keep their eyes open as they relive every bad dream to the extreme in this hulking terror of dreamscape.

In addition to the park’s newest haunted house, Phantom Fall Fest will also open with an all-new scare zone, Sawmill Slashers. The terror doesn’t stop there, the largest Phantom Fall Fest event ever will also feature returning scare zone, Sinister Circus and five haunted houses including Project Nightmare, mAlice in Wonderland 3D, MediEvil, Bloodcraft, and Malignant: Overgrown Evil.

“This year marks the largest Phantom Fall Fest in Lake Compounce history, and we’re raising the bar with the debut of Project Nightmare, our most terrifying haunted house yet,” said Doug Hemphill, Lake Compounce General Manager. “With more haunts, more scare zones, and more frights than ever before, guests are in for a Halloween experience unlike anything we’ve ever offered at America’s First Amusement Park.”

The days are for play as Phantom Fall Fest features new daytime entertainment for the entire family. This year, visitors will have the chance to meet and greet with Spookley the Square Pumpkin. Everyone’s favorite square pumpkin will be at the park every Saturday and Sunday. Families can also hop on rides in the park’s Kiddie Land area and enjoy the park’s most popular attractions like Wildcat, Boulder Dash, Phobia, Ghost Hunt, and more.

Phantom Fall Fest will run select days from Saturday, September 20 through Sunday, October 26. The park will be open Fridays from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. beginning October 3, Saturdays from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. The 2025 season at Lake Compounce will conclude 2025 Holiday Lights, beginning on Friday, November 28, families are invited to enjoy all that is merry and bright throughout the park.

To get the most out of the season, visitors can save up to $70 on 2026 Season Pass when they purchase online. All 2026 Season Passes include the rest of the 2025 season for free, including unlimited access to this year’s Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights. Gold and Platinum passes also offer unique perks like free friend tickets, free parking, discounts on food and retail items, and more.