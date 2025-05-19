Kings Dominion releases details of a Golden Summerbration starting May 24

DOSWELL, Va. — Kings Dominion today announced the details of its 50th anniversary celebration. Dubbed the A Golden Summerbration in honor of the summer-long golden anniversary celebration, the event features a packed line-up of new shows and entertainment for guests to compliment the opening of Rapterra, the park’s new world record-breaking roller coaster.

Golden Summerbration experiences include:

, starting June 13 – Vibrant performers sing and dance as they celebrate 50 years of music and fun with a street party for the ages. This party highlights music from the past five decades, and includes a performance of the brand-new, original song “Right Here! Right Now!” written to commemorate Kings Dominion’s 50 birthday. Light the Night, starting May 24 –This extraordinary visual experience takes place on International Street every evening. Festive lighting around the park’s most iconic location is sure to leave guests mesmerized and wanting more.

– Catch Kings Dominion’s stalwart, always-on performers and their brand new set list made especially for the 50 anniversary celebration. Prism: The Ultimate Laser Show presented by The Original Bomb Pop TM , June 13 to July 6 – The Kings Dominion Theater gets lit this summer with this unique, family-friendly laser show. This awe-inspiring, multi-colored, visual spectacle will dazzle audiences as it celebrates the golden anniversary of the park.

July 12 to August 3 – Guests will have their minds blown like a bubble when performers and magicians display their unique brand of bubble artistry in the Kings Dominion theater this July. The combination of stage magic, lasers and creativity will leave guests delighted and astonished. Kings Dominion Clown Band, starting May 24– The beloved Kings Dominion Clown Band make their triumphant return. The zany musicians in their hilarious costumes will roam the park throughout the day, always on the lookout for a chance to put a smile on guests’ faces.

Guests will be able to enjoy the fun all summer long with the purchase of a Season Pass. More information about the 50th anniversary, including details about shows and information on ticket and season pass purchases is available at kingsdominion.com.