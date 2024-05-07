Six Flags America reveals all the details on SteamTown, the park’s newly transformed realm

BOWIE, Md. — Six Flags America has announced all the details of the upcoming transformed steampunk realm, SteamTown: Where the Past Meets the Future. Guests are invited by Professor Screamore to an immersive new land with the rich history of a western town, but riveting upgrades only the Professor himself could dream up. These enhancements are part of Six Flags America’s multiyear capital investment.

“SteamTown is part of our team’s ambitious, multiyear plan to invest in our guest experience and park improvements,” said Six Flags America General Manager, Ramar Vaughan. “We are thrilled with our collaboration with Professor Screamore and excited to share our most detailed park realm to date.”

The town of Coyote Creek was purchased in secrecy by Professor Screamore. After many years in the making, the Professor is finally ready to share his creations with the world. Guests are now invited to SteamTown to revel in the odysseys, feel the force of evolution and twist their minds in the unexpected.