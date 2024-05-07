Maurer Rides supplies interactive roller coaster for Six Flags Qiddiya City in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Maurer Rides, manufacturer of roller coasters and amusement rides, is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of its newest attraction, The Sea Stallion, at Six Flags Qiddiya City in Saudi Arabia. This thrilling new addition will provide park visitors with an unforgettable, interactively controlled ride and enhance Qiddiya City’s breathtaking ambience for entertainment and tourism.

Six Flags Qiddiya City, a partnership between Qiddiya Investment Company and Six Flags Entertainment, is part of Qiddiya’s inaugural project, Qiddiya City, a new global destination built from scratch on the foundations of play. Located at the heart of the Tuwaiq Mountains just 40 minutes from Riyadh, the vibrant city brings entertainment, sports and culture together in a way never seen before. With six uniquely themed lands, the park offers a variety of attractions that transport visitors into a world of adventure and entertainment.

The Sea Stallion roller coaster will be located in “Discovery Springs”, which will be themed around the timeless relationship between the desert and the sea. This attraction epitomises the fusion of the elements of earth and water, offering visitors a wild ride on a sea stallion through a magical land of waterfalls, caves and geysers.

The technical specifications of the rollercoaster are just as impressive as its design. You can experience the high-speed ride on the Maurer Spike Racing Coaster, which offers space for two people per vehicle. The Sea Stallion reaches a track length of 510 metres and will be equipped with 8 vehicles. The interactive features, including speed control and a boost button, promise a dynamic ride experience for visitors of all ages.

The special feature of this roller coaster are the dueling sections with a Möbius layout, which enables a parallel track layout and creates exciting racing situations between the vehicles. The layout close to the ground and the interaction with the neighbouring water ride enhance the adventure experience and make The Sea Stallion a unique attraction.

“The special thing about the design of the ride was to develop a layout that incorporates the terrain and the neighbouring water attraction and thus offers visitors an exciting and varied experience of the elements. In addition, Six Flags Qiddiya City found the idea of dueling very exciting with the requirement to realise this feature not with two, but only in one layout, so that the idea of the Möbius loop was born,” comments designer Torsten Schmidt.

The rollercoaster is currently being assembled in Qiddiya City, Saudi Arabia and will be extensively tested over the next few months.