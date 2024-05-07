Food City becomes the official grocery partner of Dollywood Parks & Resorts

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood has added another well-respected, locally-based company to its growing list of official partners. Company representatives have announced Food City has been named the official grocery partner for Dollywood Parks & Resorts.

In addition to being Dollywood’s official grocery partner, Food City becomes the presenting sponsor of Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration as well as the sponsor of the ever-popular Colossal Pumpkin Patch duringDollywood’s Harvest Festival.

Food City currently operates 153 retail outlets across five states with growth occurring at a rapid rate. With headquarters in Abingdon, Virginia, and stores located in many of Dollywood’s key markets, Food City officials knew the sponsorship would provide numerous opportunities for promotional offers between the companies.

“Food City is proud to serve as the official grocery partner for Dollywood Parks & Resorts. We have been privileged to work with the Dollywood team on a number of occasions over the years. Like our company, they are dedicated to their customers, their associates, and the communities they serve. We look forward to working together to continue to enhance the customer service experience for both of our organizations,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts President Eugene Naughton echoed Smith’s sentiment.

“Food City has been a staple of this region for decades and is one of the most respected brands in the area,” Naughton said. “They are synonymous with quality, but above that, they provide the absolute best experience they can for their customers which is something we strive to do every single day. They also reinvest in the community through various events and donations to ensure they are supporting those who support them. Giving back to our community is something we feel is crucial to our mission every day.

“Their store footprint matches nicely with many of our largest attending markets, so this partnership makes perfect sense. We look forward to working together on promotional opportunities that will benefit our guests and customers.”

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration presented by Food City (June 15-Aug. 11) is everyone’s favorite summer tradition, and once again includes Dollywood’s Sweet Summer Nights drone and fireworks show every evening. The drone show continues on weekends through Sept. 1. Another favorite, the “Gazillion Bubble Show,” returns to mesmerize guests in Celebrity Theater with a pop of excitement.

Guests can enjoy the Colossal Pumpkin Patch presented by Food City this fall as part of the Harvest Festival presented by Humana (Sept. 9- Oct. 28). The Harvest Festival opens two weeks earlier this season, providing guests more time to celebrate the beauty of fall with thousands of carved pumpkins, spirited performances from talented performers including Suzy Bogguss, Rhonda Vincent and The Isaacs, and the fun of Great Pumpkin LumiNights presented by Covenant Health. Great Pumpkin LumiNights, which previously has been named the best theme park harvest event in the world, features elaborate displays that are fun for every member of the family. Creative culinary items, accomplished artisans, and fall fun in the Smokies make this a picture-perfect time to enjoy Dollywood.