Gateway Ticketing Systems launches foundational training course

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems, the world leader in ticketing, admission control, and revenue-generating solutions within the attractions industry for over 35 years, is excited to announce the launch of a training program to provide participants with a foundational understanding of our cutting-edge products. Fundamentals Training for Galaxy is the bedrock course in Gateway’s Galaxy education series.

The week-long training program is tailored to meet the needs of systems administration users looking to enhance their knowledge and skills on the Galaxy System. The training aims to help attendees comprehensively understand the system’s capabilities, features, basic configurations, usage, best practices, and reporting features in a classroom setting. Participants have access to state-of-the-art facilities and experienced trainers. The program is designed to provide hands-on experience, enabling participants to learn by doing.

With a maximum of 16 participants per session, the training is highly interactive and ensures personalized attention from the trainers. Participants can ask questions, clarify doubts, and engage in meaningful discussions, making them feel valued and heard.

“The content of this course was easy to understand and provided concrete explanations for processes of the application while encouraging users to notate the hows and whys in their own words, which I found extremely helpful in navigating the various modules of this robust program,” said William Bruce, Systems Analyst, with San Diego Zoo.

The comprehensive training program, held once every quarter of the calendar year, offers multiple opportunities for individuals to enroll and enhance their knowledge of Gateway’s products. This hands-on approach ensures that participants understand the theoretical concepts and develop practical skills they can apply in their roles, empowering them to make a real impact.

Benefits of Fundamentals Training for Galaxy Training Course:

Focused Time: Minimizes learning distractions with a private classroom setting and small learning group size.

Personal Attention: For new-to-Galaxy learners, the Gateway instructor can provide real-life examples to solidify understanding and assist with practice scenarios and questions.

Relationship Building: Learners can work alongside industry colleagues and meet Gateway personnel, creating a network of knowledge and resources available to them even after their time in the classroom.

Self-Contained Learning Environment: Access to a self-contained virtual learning lab allows learners to practice and familiarize themselves with the Galaxy System in a safe and supported environment.

Daily Assessments: Provides users with questions and configuration scenarios relevant to their learning to help assess their knowledge of established best practices.

“We are thrilled to launch this comprehensive training program, which reflects our commitment to empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed,” said Tom Chiarella, Executive Vice President and Head of Product at Gateway Ticketing Systems. “Our goal is to provide a dynamic learning experience that equips participants with a solid understanding of our products, paving the way for enhanced productivity and innovation.”

Additionally, the training program offers excellent networking opportunities, allowing participants to connect with peers within the industry, exchange insights on best practices, and gain valuable insights into industry trends and innovations.

Upon completing the training, participants have the knowledge and skills to configure, manage, and maintain the system, making them valuable assets to any organization using the Galaxy System. The training program is in-person at Gateway Ticketing Systems’ headquarters in Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania.